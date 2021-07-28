A year ago, Charlie Brooks was out of high school coaching and did not know what his future might hold, particularly during a pandemic.
At the behest of two former bosses, Brooks took a shot at becoming a head football coach. And it paid off … the 37-year-old Brooks is preparing for his first season as head coach at Class 3A Baton Rouge Collegiate.
“I really was not sure what to do or where I might wind up,” Brooks said. “The more we talked, the more they convinced me to put myself out there. And I got hired.
“Right now, we have 16 kids and expect to get more as school begins. This is a start. We are determined to build something.”
Brooks was most recently a defensive line coach for former LSU player Dorsett Buckels at Capitol. He also did a coaching stint at Kenilworth Middle School with Buckels, who is now the head coach at Hammond High.
A three-year stint at Glen Oaks as defensive line coach forged a bond with then GOHS coach Donald Clark, who is now an assistant at Central. Brooks said Buckels and Clark encouraged him to pursue his goal of becoming a head coach.
Brooks is a native of Hanover, Ala., played linebacker and defensive end at Northwestern State. He lists his high school coach, Jeff Steers, as his inspiration to coach. Steers also played at Northwestern.
Although his long-range goals are a bit more lofty, Brooks said this season will revolve around installation of a spread offense and a 4-2-5 defensive.
Dexter Alexander, previously head coach at the now defunct The Church Academy will serve as the Dolphins defensive coordinator.
Collegiate Baton Rouge opted not to field a football team last year during the pandemic when its students took virtual classes. Brooks said he was hired in November.
Brooks said a core group of five players has steadily grown and he expects more players to join the team once school begins next week, based on inquiries from students and parents.
The Dolphins played a nondistrict schedule in 2019, the year the school moved into its building located on Lobdell near Florida Blvd. Brooks said a business located adjacent to the school will allow his team to practice on an open tract of land that also is next to the school.
“This is a definitely a build from the ground up situation,” Brooks said. “We will do a lot of teaching this year. I am excited about it.”