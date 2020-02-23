Landing a high seed is normally the best way to avoid early road playoff games in the LHSAA’s girls basketball playoffs. But when higher seeds get upset in the first round, all bets are off.
That means teams like third-seeded Madison Prep of Class 3A and No. 4 Zachary of 5A must book regional-round travel plans. The Broncos (26-5) meet No. 20 Southwood (16-10) at 6 p.m. Monday in Shreveport. MPA (19-13) travels to 19th-seeded Ville Platte (15-15) also at 6 p.m. in regional action.
“This is not your normal 20th seed by any means,” ZHS coach Tami McClure said. “They come from a very strong district that includes Captain Shreve, Benton, Airline and Parkway. On top of that, Southwood is a school with a lot of tradition.
“Going into this, we have prepared. We’ve gotten on the bus, driven long distances and played a tough schedule. We know they play a lot of 2-3 defense, and they’re better in transition. We need to limit turnovers and their chances in transition.”
A win would put Zachary a step closer to its second LHSAA tourney berth in three years. The Broncos were 5A semifinalists in 2018.
Madison Prep’s history with Ville Platte is longer than the Chargers current four-year string of LHSAA tourney berths.
Ville Platte beat the MPA by a large margin in its first varsity game in 2015. At that time, the Chargers had eight players, seven of whom were freshmen.
“I remember Ville Platte came in our gym in purple uniforms, and they slapped the floor hard in warmups,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “They were aggressive, and they won by 30 or 40. It showed us we had work to do.
“We have work to do Monday, too. Chances are, we’ll see the whole town of Ville Platte. The girls need to stay focus and play hard.”
Denham Springs (19-9) is a No. 10 seed that travels to seventh-seeded Hahnville (26-4). The two teams met earlier this year, and the Yellow Jackets, the 5A runner-up a year ago, came away with a win.
“Going on the road in the playoffs is hard,” DSHS coach Blake Zito said. “Playing against a team you have already seen and have had some success against is better than some alternatives.”
Monday’s nonselect games
Class 5A
Regional round
(4) Zachary (26-5) at (20) Southwood-Shreveport (16-10), 6 p.m.
(10) Denham Springs (19-9) at (7) Hahnville (26-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Regional round
(9) Loranger (13-7) at (8) Brusly (29-5), 6:30 p.m.
(5) Albany (26-7) at (21) Green Oaks (16-13), 6 p.m.
(3) Madison Prep (20-13) at (19) Ville Platte (15-15), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Regional
(16) St. Helena (17-14) vs. (1) Doyle (28-2) at Doyle Elementary, 6 p.m.
(13) Springfield (18-14) at (4) Lake Arthur (26-5), 6 p.m.
(6) French Settlement (26-6) at (11) D’Arbonne Woods (13-7), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Regional
(10) Northwood-Lena (18-8) at (7) White Castle (15-14), 6 p.m.
(15) Gueydan (12-14) at (2) East Iberville (30-4), 6 p.m.
Class B
Regional
(10) Choudrant (22-12) at (7) Holden (14-15), 6 p.m.
Select games
Division I
Quarterfinal
(6) C.E. Byrd (13-17) at (3) McKinley (18-10), 6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Scotlandville (9-22) at (2) Mt. Carmel (22-7), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Division II
Regional
(9) Vandebilt Catholic (16-12) at St. (8) Michael (19-10), 6 p.m. Monday; NOTE: winner plays top-seeded Lee in quarterfinals
(14) Cabrini (9-21) at (3) University (21-8), 6 p.m. Monday
Division III
Quarterfinals
(6) Catholic-NI (17-8) at (3) Episcopal (24-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday