Holden cancelled its final regular season boys basketball game against Livingston Parish rival French Settlement Tuesday night as the school continues to mourn the death of junior Nathan Raymond.
The 16-year-old Raymond, a key reserve on the basketball team, died early Sunday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in veered off U.S. 190 and struck a tree. Four others were hospitalized as a result of the accident.
“He was a just a good, all-around kid,” Holden basketball coach Landon Dubois said. “If you saw him out on the sidewalk, he always had a high-five or a hug to give. Landon was the kind of guy who got along with everybody. He liked them and they liked him.”
When Dubois met with the Holden team Monday he told them the best way to honor Raymond would be to work as a hard as he always did. The Rockets advance to the LHSAA’s Class B playoffs next week.
“Some skills did not come easily to Nathan, but he always worked to get better,” Dubois said. “He was a guy who loved to do the dirty work … rebound and play defense. Whatever you asked him to do he did.”
Holden honored Raymond’s memory Monday by allowing its Pre-K to 12 students to wear red shirts to class. Red was Raymond’s favorite color the school’s Facebook post noted.
The post ended with “We will forever love and miss you Nathan.”