Catholic High went next level to hire its new track coach.
Former Southeastern Louisiana University head track coach Sean Brady, an assistant coach at Texas A&M for the last five years, was announced as the Bears new head coach Monday.
“Really, it is about being able to spend time with my family,” Brady said. “Texas A&M is a great institution and I had a great job. It has been one of the real joys of my life professionally.
“But there was not much time for anything else. My son is at an age where I need to be around a little more. And I think my wife would be very appreciative if I have more chances to take her out for a date night. The work is just as tough and important. But I will have more flexibility in my personal schedule.”
The 52-year-old Brady takes over for Rodney Brown, who resigned after three seasons. Brown led the Bears to the LHSAA’s Class 5A outdoor title and a Division I indoor runner-up finish last spring.
Brady is an Alexandria native who spent 17 years as SLU’s head coach. Prior to that he was an assistant at Utah State and also was a LSU volunteer assistant under Pat Henry, who is now the head coach at A&M. At A&M, Brady has coached six national champions, had 38 competitors earn All-America honors and 37 claim All-SEC honors.
Former Catholic track coach Pete Boudreaux was among those who helped sell Brady on the job. Boudreaux remains on staff as the Bears’ cross country coach.
“It (Catholic) is a storied program. I think they’ve won 30 state titles,” Brady said. “I recruited kids from Catholic when I was at Southeastern and at A&M. Pete Boudreaux was a real voice of reason and a positive voice for Catholic throughout this process.
“This is a very attractive job. The school is in the process of upgrading the facility so that it will allow us to host meets people want to come to, even during the summer. Also, this is home. My parents used to live here and my wife is from the Hammond area. It’s right for us.”
Commitments, etc.
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson is scheduled to announce his commitment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the school.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Jackson is a four-star prospect and the No. 12 player in Louisiana’s Class of 2023, according to 247sports. He is the No. 6 running back nationally and top running back in Louisiana’s 2023 class.
Jackson’s top includes LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and Baylor. In an interview last month, Jackson said he narrowed to a group of SEC schools.
• Zachary defensive lineman Ashley Williams committed to Nebraska Sunday. Williams (6-4, 220) is a three-star prospect who is ranked No. 18 in Louisiana’s Class of 2023 by 247sports.
• Dutchtown defensive back AK Burrell announced his commitment to Furman Monday morning.
LHSCA convention
The annual LHSCA Convention begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza with sessions that involve coaches in multiple sports.
An Ochsner workshop labeled "Head, Heat Hart" set for 11 a.m. gives schools the chance to gain an important certification. At 1:30 p.m., Eccker Sports will conduct an NIL workshop that will provide information, education and support.