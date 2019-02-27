ALEXANDRIA — For some basketball teams, having only seven players amounts to a lack of depth they cannot overcome. For second-seeded Madison Prep, it is means to thrive.
With three players scoring in double figures, the Chargers built a 21-point lead on the way to a 59-46 victory over No. 3 Albany in a Class 3A semifinal game that closed out Wednesday’s action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
“Albany came out and played hard and we came out and played hard and came up with the victory,” Albany coach Dwayne Hayes said. “I was very impressed with how our kids handled the pressure.”
Tarneisha Young finished 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor, while post player Destiny Ellis added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Chargers (22-13), who advance to the Class 3A title game for the second straight year. Braci Johnson added 14 points and had four 3-pointers.
With the win, MPA advances to play defending champion Loranger (25-2) for the second straight season. The Chargers are making their fourth straight finals appearance in Classes 2A/3A. Loranger beat Northwest 43-42 in the other 3A semifinal played at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
Kamryn Woods finished with a game-high 20 points for Albany (25-13), which saw its playoff run end in the semifinals for a second straight year. Shooting told a key story. Albany made just 25.5 percent of its shots from the field (14 of 55) compared to 42.0 for Madison Prep on 21 of 50 shooting.
“We couldn’t have picked a worse time to have our worst shooting game of the year,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “I felt like our inability to score effected our defensive intensity and we allowed them to get in the paint too much. They didn’t quit. It is not in their DNA or mine and I’m super proud of that.”
The Hornets outscored Madison Prep 21-15 in the final quarter and managed to cut the lead to 10 points, at 53-43, with 2:05 remaining on a 3-pointer by Woods, but could get no closer. Ellis, the Chargers’ 5-foot-9 post player scored three crucial baskets in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach.
“People have been doubting us all year,” MPA’s Young said. “We’ve been pressed before because people look at us with seven players and think they can do it.”
Interesting enough, a 3-pointer by Woods gave Albany a 3-1 lead less than a minute into the game. The score was tied three times after that. Haley Meyers scored in the lane for AHS to make it 7-7 with 4:55 to go in the first quarter.
Madison Prep took it from there, scoring the final nine points of the opening period. The Chargers scored three times in the final minute, including Johnson’s 3-pointer banked in from the left wing.
By the time Albany ended a six and a half minute scoring drought that bridged the first and second quarters, Madison Prep had systematically built a 22-9 lead.
Young finished with 11 first-half points for the Chargers, including a 3-pointer from the left corner with 14.7 seconds remaining and Madison Prep led 32-17 at the half. the Chargers led 44-25 going into the final quarter.
Hayes said he had concerns about how his team would handle Albany’s pressure defense and deeper roster. Those worries went away as the game progressed.
“They handled it,” Hayes said.