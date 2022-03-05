Liberty’s Quentin Henry scored the first basket just 18 seconds into the game, but third-seeded Hannan made sure that positive moment was fleeting.
Hawks freshman Drew Timmons scored a game-high 31 points as Hannan shot 81.8% from the field en route to an 81-60 victory over top-seeded Liberty for the Division II LHSAA state championship at the Cajundome on Saturday.
“We had a wonderful season, but it didn’t end how we wanted it to end,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “We started very, very slow, and it’s hard to get back after you get down to a good team.
"We could never get it back under 10 points, but give Hannan the credit. They came out and put us down early. They had a great game plan.”
Nothing went right for Liberty (27-8) in the first half as the Hawks shot 72% from the field to grab a 35-14 halftime lead.
The Patriots turned up the defensive pressure out of the locker room, which led to three straight Hannan turnovers as the Patriots cut the lead to 12. The Hawks recovered as Liberty’s fouls mounted, and the Hawks were in the double bonus with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
Howard Gaskin Jr.’s corner 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer cut the Hawks’ lead to 54-40.
The momentum did not translate into the fourth quarter as Liberty never cut the lead to less than 13 points. Timmons’ rebound and basket with 4:42 left pushed the Hawks’ lead to 21 points, the largest of the game. The Patriots never threatened again.
Cameron Newman led the Patriots with 15 points while Jacob Wilson had 14. Liberty shot 40% from the field while turning the ball over 14 times.
The Hawks missed just six shots, which helped them overcome 23 turnovers.
Semajai McClendon finished with 20 points and five points. Kareen Johnson added 10 points while senior Grant Kemp had 12 assists and seven rebounds.
It was a tough ending to a season that saw the Patriots make their first state championship appearance in the school’s six-year history.
After Henry’s basket to start the game, the Hawks hit their first seven shots and reeled off an 18-0 run. Sophomore Taj Jackson’s jumper with 1:28 left in the first quarter snapped the Patriots’ drought that had reached five-plus minutes.
The Hawks continued their hot shooting and tough defense in the second quarter as they held Liberty to just seven points. By the time Kemp’s layup beat the halftime buzzer, Hannan held a 19-point halftime lead.