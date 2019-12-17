The phrase “Living the dream,” is considered to be a cliché because so many athletes and coaches use it.
But for new Live Oak High football coach Blane Westmoreland the words ring true. Westmoreland, a 2005 LOHS graduate and a former head coach at Albany High, was introduced as the school’s head coach on Tuesday.
“From the time I got into teaching and coaching … this has always been the job — my dream job,” Westmoreland said. “So far, the reaction has been great. I haven’t met with the players yet because we’re in exams and most of them had already left before the announcement was made. Several guys have already reached out and they’re excited. So am I.”
Westmoreland, 32, takes over for Brett Beard, who was hired as the head coach at nearby Denham Springs High last month. After starting his career as an assistant at Live Oak, Westmoreland spent five years as head coach at Class 3A Albany.
He returned to Class 5A Live Oak as an assistant in 2018 and spent the 2019 season as the Eagles' offensive line coach. Though this is a “dream job,” Westmoreland stressed that the decision to apply for the LOHS job was a family choice.
“When you are the head coach of a high school team, there is a major investment of time that takes you away from your family,” Westmoreland said. “This had to be a family decision. My wife and our son, who is in the seventh grade, were part of it. We all sat down and talked about it and the decision was that I should go for it. Several guys on the team also encouraged me to apply, which also means a lot."
Live Oak finished 6-5 this fall and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs and lost to District 4-5A rival Zachary in the first round of the playoffs.