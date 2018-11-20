As the local area has experienced colder weather the past three weeks, Madison Prep’s football team is just warming up.
The Chargers have been living up to their nickname with a three-game winning streak, including playoff victories against higher-seeded teams Jewel Sumner (No. 7) and Caldwell (No. 10). At No. 26, Madison Prep is now the lowest-seeded team alive in any state playoff bracket, select or nonselect.
And they’re doing it with defense.
The next assignment comes at 7 p.m. Friday when the Chargers (6-6) visit No. 2 seed Eunice (10-2) for a quarterfinal game. The winner advances to the semifinals to play the Kaplan-Lake Charles Prep winner.
Madison struggled to a 4-6 season marked by close losses in powerful District 6-3A. But getting good efforts from nearly everyone on defense and just enough offense has turned the Chargers into party crashers.
“I’m proud that our guys stuck together,” Chargers coach Landry Williams said. “I guess we’re starting to buy into my way of doing things. Most people counted us out with our record, but we played tough competition, and sometimes it doesn’t reflect what kind of team you are. I’m not a records guy. I focus on developing players. It’s not always a pretty process.”
It’s looking pretty good lately. The Chargers defense held explosive Sumner to two scores in a 22-14 victory. Last week they throttled Caldwell, 6-0, allowing only 95 yards, 29 rushing.
The Chargers offense played most of the game without freshman starting quarterback Zeon Chriss, who was injured. But Roy Davis ran 50 yards for a touchdown on Madison’s first snap, and the defense made it stand up.
“It was will and a want-to,” defensive tackle Luther Lamotte said. “We wanted to prove everybody wrong saying we couldn’t play against a top seed team. We were tired of everybody saying that. We felt like we could play with anybody. We have the talent and the athletes.”
Madison has lots of them. Aaron Daniels anchors the front line with Lamotte, Primus Breckenridge and Tyrin Vessel are top linebackers and Major Burns and Joel Williams lead the secondary. But the list goes on. Burns said it was linebacker Myles Patin who came up with a key play early Friday.
“(Caldwell's) running back came through on a trap play and (Patin) just mauled him,” Burns said. “That set the tone for the defense. That got the team fired up and sent a message.”
He wasn’t the only one. Jeremier Winn, inserted at cornerback because of an injury to Tyrell Raby, intercepted a pass to snuff out Caldwell’s last chance with two minutes left.
Williams gives much of the defensive credit to coordinator Brian Cook. The two grew up in the same neighborhood, played together at Glen Oaks and have coached together previously at McKinley. Williams is in his first full season in charge after serving as interim coach with Michael Roach last year.
“I was pleased that the kids came together,” Cook said. “This time of year, it’s about being locked in when facing opponents we haven’t seen before. Key players stepped up when we were playing a team with the caliber of running attack like that. We had problems during the season, but we stepped up and played consistent.”
Williams said his team lost three games on the final play, to Scotlandville (22-14), Baker (12-6) and West Feliciana (16-14), and MPA trailed 5A powerhouse Zachary 8-0 at halftime. But the Chargers “showed flashes” even in the bad times.
Next up is one of the state's top Class 3A teams. Eunice lost to No. 1 seed Iota 35-34 in the final week of regular season, or it might have been the top seed. Eunice beat Brusly (34-20) and Wossman (13-12) to reach the quarterfinals.
Sophomore Gicole Wright will start at quarterback for Madison, with Burns, the quarterback last year, as his back-up.
“It’s the quarterfinals; everybody is a good team,” Williams said. “We’ve got to focus on the little things, watch film, attention to detail on both sides of the ball. I have a lot of confidence in these guys.”