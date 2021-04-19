Debates about what the most important facet of a life well lived is are not new.
Is it monetary riches, professional success or honors won? Or is it family, friendships and serving others?
Less than an hour after the death of former Parkview Baptist football coach and administrator Kenny Guillot became public, it was obvious he had it all. But I already knew that.
With 175 career wins and four LHSAA titles, Guillot was a successful coach. But the comments of former players, like Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D., and colleagues that provide a clear vision of who Guillot was and what he valued.
After learning of Guillot’s death, Cassidy posted a video, offering his thoughts as a former player who was part of Tara High’s 1974 Class 4A title team for which Guillot was an assistant coach to B.L. Fairchild.
“We lost, I think, five games that year and still won a state championship,” Cassidy said in his video. “We won every game we had to win and the coaches always believed in us. Kenny believed in a lot of kids, and did so B.L., by the way.
"They touched thousands of lives directly or indirectly. He is gone, but he will not be forgotten. Thank God for people like Kenny Guillot.”
Former coach and local high school scoreboard show host Barrett Murphy offered a blanket assessment. He and Guillot coached together on the college level and were rivals at different high schools.
“Kenny Guillot is the most dedicated football coach I have ever known,” an emotional Murphy said. “His attention to detail was second to none. He left no task undone and no stone unturned.
“He was relentless. That is why he was able to be so successful at Parkview. He could be tough, but his players knew he cared. It showed. Kenny was one of my very best friends. I miss him.”
Basketball coach Kenny Almond and Guillot both successfully battled cancer at the same time a few years ago and kept working. In a Sunday text, Almond noted, “Proof nice guys can finish first. Kenny Guillot did it the right way.”
Of course, there are stories, including a few I had not heard until Sunday.
Like the time he called then-Redemptorist coach Sid Edwards at 3:30 a.m. to discuss parking at the north Baton Rouge school prior to their rivalry game. Edwards acknowledged later that he too was awake at 3:30 a.m.
In one game, a Redemptorist player ran to the Parkview sideline to avoid a penalty and found himself standing next to Guillot. The coach with a gruff exterior reached out and put his arm around the player, surprising his own players.
When approached about the Parkview job, Guillot admitted he said, “But I’m not Baptist.” Fortunately, that did not matter.
I did not know he played on the 1966 Northwestern State football team that was 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in NAIA but opted out of the playoffs because the NAIA did not allow freshmen to play at that time.
Yes, I have stories too. In a Facebook post, I said Guillot was part of my life for nearly 40 years. I have been with The Advocate for over 30 years. Let me fill in the gap.
Guillot’s first wife Betty died of cancer when he was an assistant coach at Nicholls State with two young daughters. I was a 20-something female sportswriter tasked with telling that story. He trusted me.
The experience forged a bond. We spoke a few times during the years he spent out of coaching as life with his second wife Sandy evolved. He was happy. Guillot getting the Parkview job proved to be the gift of a lifetime for all involved.
Even after he retired, Guillot loved to call colleagues to chat. It was not unusual for me to get a call. “Robin, this is Coach, how are you? How is your family? You got a minute?”
“Sure coach.” I will miss that.