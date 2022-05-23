No one would blame Gee Cassard if he decided to cover his eyes or look the other way when Bryce Leonard drops back to pass for the Ascension Catholic football team.
“A lot of quarterbacks will slide to avoid getting hit,” Cassard said. “As his baseball coach, I would prefer that. But that is not Bryce … he’s competitive. When he takes off to run, he goes down field looking for somebody to hit.”
After a record-setting football season and a stellar baseball season Leonard has been selected as The Advocate’s 2022 Boys Athlete of the Year.
The rising junior is many things. And while his college future is tied to baseball, Leonard makes his mark as a quarterback. He voted the District 7-1A Offensive MVP for football after leading the Class 1A/Division IV Bulldogs to a No. 9 playoff seeding spot.
Leonard passed for a single-season school record of 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games. His twin brother Brooks was among his favorite targets as the Bulldogs opened up their offense. Leonard also recorded 11 tackles in the one game he played safety.
“Both teams fell short of some of the goals we had, but I think our chemistry was good and I feel like we ended up closer to where we want to be,” Leonard said. “I felt like I really had a feel for how to throw the football in different situations and I was able to focus more on my reads.”
In baseball, Leonard was 6-3 on the mound with a 2.90 ERA and 80 strikeouts. And he batted .379 for a team that seldom played 1A competition before district play. A victory over Class 3A runner-up Berwick was among Leonard’s season highlights.
The Bulldogs beat other local powers, including 5A runner-up St. Amant, and two top Division II teams in state runner-up University and semifinalist Parkview Baptist. Ascension Catholic, a No. 2 playoff seed, advanced to the quarterfinal round.
“We ask a lot of Bryce,” Cassard said. “He pitches against a lot of top teams and then he plays either third, shortstop or second base depending on whether his brother or our other starter pitches.
“He became more of a pitcher this year. He wasn’t just a thrower who just tried to throw the ball by people. That does not work against the best teams.”
Just like football, Leonard said he found a comfort zone.
“I had some arm issues my freshman year and could throw only a fastball and a changeup last year,” Leonard said. “This year I was able to develop a slider and curveball. I got better at mixing all the pitches.”
Cassard can’t wait to see what Leonard does next.
“He is a talented athlete,” Cassard said. “Bryce puts in the work too and that can take you a long way.”
Athlete of the Year Finalist
Herman Brister III, Southern Lab
Brister, an Air Force signee, was a man for all seasons. He helped Souther Lab win the Division IV football title and earned all-state/all-metro honors with 103 tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions. Brister added 43 catches for 620 yards and eight touchdowns. In basketball, Brister was a key reserve for another Division IV title team, averaging six points, four rebounds and two assists. He batted .533 for the Kittens' baseball team with three home runs and 27 RBIs.
Athlete of the Year Finalist
Colbi Dennis, Plaquemine
Dennis excelled in three sports as a senior. He led Plaquemine to District 7-4A football title as a linebacker by compiling 116 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. In basketball, Dennis helped the Green Devils advance to regional playoff round with averages of 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. This spring he batted .418 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and a team-high 37 RBIs to help lead Plaquemine to the baseball playoffs.