Zayne Zezulka has done as much as he possibly could in his high school career for Dutchtown.
The Griffins senior has 115 goals and 35 assists in four seasons, including 37 goals and nine assists as a senior this year.
As a forward, Zezulka said he mainly models his style of play after Juventus and Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer’s premier players for the last decade.
“(Zezulka) has the ability to take over a game at any point,” said St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia, whose team upset Dutchtown 5-2 on Jan. 14. “He is definitely the topic of teams and coaches in preparation. On top that, he’s a great kid.”
Garcia has been able to watch Zezulka up close during his career, and there’s a chance Dutchtown (18-4-1) and St. Amant (13-3-1) meet for the second time this season in the Division I playoffs in February. The two district rivals are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with less than a week left in the regular season.
Zezulka helped lead Dutchtown to last year’s quarterfinals, where the Griffins fell 4-3 to Jesuit. Zezulka said he’s feeling confident about Dutchtown’s playoff prospects this year and looks forward to being able to play multiple home games this time around.
“Heading into the playoffs, he can make the biggest difference by being himself,” said Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer. “He has been a standout on this team since he stepped on the field his freshman year, and that is all we need him to do in the playoffs.
“It takes a team to win, not a player, so it is our goal as a team to support each other to victory, and he is a piece of that puzzle. A big piece, but a piece nonetheless.”
No matter what happens in the playoffs, however, Zezulka’s soccer career won’t end just yet. He plans on continuing to play in college and has focused in on Furman University in South Carolina, which is the same college United States Men’s National Team legend Clint Dempsey played at before his career in Major League Soccer and the English Premier League.
And while there is still work to do for Zezulka, Dyer complimented his natural talent on the ball.
“He has a speed on the ball that is very hard to keep up with, and acceleration in a different direction that is almost impossible to defend,” Dyer said. “In a one on one battle I do not believe there is a defender in the state that can stop him.”