Division I-5A is the highest classification for LHSAA volleyball and its top teams are the state’s power brokers. The highest seeded local team is No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy (29-5) of Division I, an LHSAA runner-up a year ago.
However, Division IV, District 3 definitely set the tone locally. The Dunham School (32-5) grabbed a third seed to lead a four teams seeded in the top 10 when the LHSAA released its playoff pairings Monday.
“I’ve always said that in order to be the best you have to beat the best,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “Now it is the time when you have to beat the best to advance and win a title.
“Four teams in the top 10 is good for our district. You don’t like to look ahead. But to me, the fun match would be with Episcopal and U-High in the second round. U-High beat them in their gym and this time Episcopal would host.”
Dunham will host No. 30 St. Thomas Aquinas (8-9) in a contest tentatively planned for Tuesday. Seventh-seeded Episcopal (22-6), No. 9 Parkview Baptist (19-12) and 10th-seeded University (21-11) complete the list of Division IV, District 3 teams.
It is a breakout year for Episcopal (22-6). The Knights host No. 26 St. Charles Catholic (8-7). There was a little added drama in Division IV as Dunham and Episcopal saw their opponents change on an updated LHSAA bracket late Monday afternoon.
“I feel good about this team going into to the playoffs,” Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich said. “We have four seniors and a group that I have been working with since they were in the eighth grade.”
U-High hosts No. 23 North Caddo (13-11) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Parkview hosts No. 24 Morris Jeff Community (6-14) a year after being the No. 1 seed.
Neither Blanchard-Gugich or U-High coach Bonita Johnson wanted to speculate about a possible rematch with an LHSAA tourney berth on the line. Johnson noted, “This group has been a lot of fun to work with. They are excited about a chance to experience an (LHSAA) tournament. But you have to win to get there.”
PBS’ Becky Madden added, “We have a young team that has grown so much. You get this chance and you go for it.”
Dutchtown (30-7) is the fourth seed in Division I and hosts parish rival East Ascension (20-22) in the opening round. Ninth-seeded Madison Prep (19-14) is the area’s highest seeded Division II team. Ninth-seeded Ascension Catholic (14-16), a semifinalist last year, leads the list of Division V teams.