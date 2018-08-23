All Roy Davis Jr. wanted was an opening. The Madison Prep running back found one and took it on the opening kickoff.
And 70 yards later, the Chargers had a 6-0 lead over host McKinley at the McKinley Jamboree on Thursday night at McKinley. Madison Prep scored both touchdowns in the first 1:16 on the way to a 13-0 victory.
“I mean, I just saw the hole and went through it,” Davis said. “It means a lot to make a play like that.”
A junior varsity game that opened the action was a showcase for Istrouma, a 12-0 winner over the McKinley junior varsity. The Indians will play junior varsity competition for the second straight year before moving to varsity in 2019-20.
The backdrop for the varsity game provided more intrigue. McKinley hosted its first game since the LHSAA levied big sanctions last month that include a two-year playoff ban in all sports.
Madison Prep sought answers to personnel questions. Coach Landry Williams played three quarterbacks. He also used several running backs and receivers.
It was a return to McKinley for Williams, who was an assistant coach at the school for a total of eight years, including five as a full-time assistant. He was later a volunteer coach for Robert Signater Sr., who is now the Panthers’ interim head coach.
Things happened quickly in the beginning. After Davis’ kickoff return 13 seconds into the game, McKinley fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
The Chargers took over at the McKinley 20 and scored three plays later. Zeon Chriss tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Maleak Palmer. Chriss’ PAT kick put Madison Prep ahead 13-0 with 10:44 left.
Williams' refrain after the game sounded somewhat like the Rolling Stones, “You can’t always get what you want … you get what you need.” The teams combined for 18 penalties.
“We are still trying to find that guy who can lead this team,” Williams said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes early. The good thing is we have film to go back and break down, so we can see what we did.”
McKinley gradually built confidence gradually. A 57-yard kickoff return by Emmanuel Knight provided a promising start to the second half. The Panthers settled in on defense and found a way to hold MPA out of the end zone.
“Offense takes time,” Signater said. “We’ve been changing out the offensive line, trying to find the right combination. They continued to fight and I like that. We have something to work with.”