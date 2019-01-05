University High fell behind 8-0 to start the game and made just 5 of its first 16 shots from the field. Senior forward Kennedy Paul explained the mindset of the Cubs best, after the first game of the inaugural Sue Gunter Alumni Classic.
“As a shooter, you have to put missed shots behind you and move on to the next play and the next shot,” Paul said. “It’s what I do, and it was what we had to do as a team. We kept playing.”
The Cubs scored 12 of the final 16 points in the first quarter to tie it at 12 and gradually pulled away, notching a 65-43 victory over St. Michael on Saturday night at U-High.
Alabama-based McGill-Toolen beat Hattiesburg, Mississippi 43-37 in the second game. All four teams are coached by women with ties to the LSU program, including UHS’ Bonita Johnson and Carla Berry of McGill-Toolen. Both played for Gunter, a Naismith Hall of Famer, who died in 2005.
Hattiesburg coach Caronica Debose Jackson, was a manager and graduate assistant coach during the Gunter era. St. Michael coach Jeanne Kenney, who played at LSU after the Gunter era, said the game was a learning experience for her players and an honor to compete in.
Bleachers on one side of U-High’s McKernan gym were filled with fans for the first game. A number of former LSU players were on hand along with LSU coach Nikki Fargas and her staff. Texas A&M assistant Bob Starkey, a longtime LSU/Gunter assistant, was in attendance ahead of Sunday’s LSU-Texas A&M game.
“I wish I would have known coach Gunter and had the chance to play for her,” Kenney said. “I am glad we got to be part of this and hope this is something that grows every year.”
Kenney summed up her team’s play succinctly. “The difference between the first quarter and the other three was we stopped getting the ball inside before kicking it back out for an open shot and we gave them too many chances,” she said. “Our rebounding issues got exposed. U-High put more pressure on us, and it was a factor. There were times when they had second, third, fourth and fifth shots at the basket.”
Paul, a Prairie View signee, scored a game-high 33 points, including 22 in the first half. She also had 12 rebounds and three assists. Eighth-grader Sahvani Sancho had 25 points with four 3-pointers for the Cubs (12-10).
Sancho added nine rebounds and four assists. Elise Doomes led all rebounders with 14. Ammeka Stewart led St. Michael (10-8) with 13 points. The Warriors' Caitie Brumfield and Carlette Dunn each had 10 points.
The seven-player U-High team played without senior guard Alyssa Fisher, who is scheduled to miss another two weeks because of a knee injury.
“Kennedy has taken the leadership role with Alyssa out and they look to her,” Johnson said. “We got contributions from multiple players. Sahvani Sancho had a great game. We asked them to play their role, whether it is defense, rebounding or shooting. They did that.”
McGILL-TOOLEN 43, HATTIESBURG 37: Like U-High, McGill-Toolen (18-1) of Mobile trailed early. Nya Valentine led MTHS with 17 points, while Melyia Grayson scored a game-high 18 for Hattiesburg (12-4).
“I think I caused some of the anxiety,” McGill-Toolen’s Berry said. “It meant a lot for me to come back to my second home, Baton Rouge and LSU, to play, and they felt that. Once we settled in, we turned defense into some offensive opportunities. I can’t wait to come back next year.”