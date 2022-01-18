Basketball is a game of angles and trajectory. Throw a pass at the wrong elevation and a defender will intercept it.
Two of the area’s top girls basketball teams, Walker and Brusly, put those angles and others to the test in the final game of the Martin Luther King Main Event showcase held Monday night at WHS.
Walker built a an 18-point lead and Brusly rallied. The Panthers came within a rimmed out 3-pointer of making it a one-possession game. Walker claimed a 55-49 victory, which included a BHS 3-pointer at the buzzer.
So close and yet so far. And those lessons learned.
“Coming in, we requested Walker. We wanted to see that action,” Brusly coach Montero Bradford said. “I think this is going to prepare us for the stretch run and the playoffs.
“We could have folded. Can’t say enough about Tia Anderson. She stepped up to the plate. She and Laila Clark carried the offense.”
Anderson scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers for Brusly (19-3). Clark added 12. Kennedi Ard and Ray’Oma Sterling each had 12 points to pace Walker (24-3).
The game matched the LHSAA’s power ratings leaders in two classes and played to multiple basketball storylines.
It is not usual for schools vastly different enrollments to compete on equal footing in basketball. But how well could Class 3A Brusly handle 5A Walker with its pressure defense and deeper roster. The Lady Cats had four players in double figures.
Walker used its depth to fuel a pressure defense that forced 25 turnovers, including 11 in the second quarter. Fatigue played a factor in the Lady Cats 27th game.
“I don’t think we played bad … we did some good things,” WHS coach Korey Arnold said. “What I see is a team that is tired. What we need to fix can’t be done by practicing.
“All the pieces are there. We’re going to back off some at practice for a few days.”
The teams combined for more turnovers than missed shots in a wild first quarter. Emma Fabre’s 3-pointer gave Brusly a 13-11 lead going into the second quarter.
By halftime, Walker used those 11 second-quarter turnovers to flip the script. WHS outscored the Panthers 19-6 and made 9 of 14 field goal attempts. The WHS lead swelled to 18 in the third quarter.
Anderson had eight points with two 3-pointers to ignite Brusly’s fourth-quarter rally. Clark added six.
“This will prepare us. I think this shows us we can compete with anybody,” Anderson said.
“It was very important for us to come back like we did,” Clark added.
The game provided a to-do list for Walker too.
“As a team, we have to get better at finishing off games,” Walker’s Ard noted. “Our defense was good. We’ve got to be mentally better.”