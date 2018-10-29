Nick Carriere is such a versatile player for No. 9 Catholic-Pointe Coupee that he’s played every snap. The junior Will linebacker and offensive slot back has helped the Hornets win six straight games and positioned themselves to win a second straight District 6-1A outright title.
CHSPC (7-1, 4-0 in 5-1A) of New Roads travels to Opelousas Catholic (5-2, 4-0) on Friday night. The Hornets beat OCHS 32-13 last season in a similar situation at home. Nathan Carriere, Nick’s older brother, was the senior quarterback in 2017.
A three-year starter, junior Nick Carriere (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has taken more of a leadership role on defense this season. Twelve seniors also help lead the team.
“Nick Carriere is a coach on the field for us,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “He has a great nose for the football on defense. He’s a warrior and such a competitor. If I give him an assignment, he’ll find a way to accomplish it.”
Carriere was first team all-state in Class 1A last season as a defensive back. He also has played a lot at linebacker in his career and has moved around in a hybrid role. He has 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one interception this season.
Catholic has outscored its foes by 30.2 points per game and held opponents to just 75.1 yards rushing and 2.8 yards per carry. CHSPC is plus 3 in turnover margin. Opponents have tossed 12 TDs passes, but Catholic-PC has 11 interceptions. Sophomore Matthew Langlois has a team-high five interceptions, including two returned for TDs.
“Our defense has been playing better and better each week,” Carriere said. “I enjoy getting the guys lined up on defense. Will Dunham is the anchor of our defensive line, and our other interior linemen are doing well.
“I have the size and ability do more on the field than I did as a freshman. I’ve become a better tackler. We’re excited to play again after our bye week. To win district again would be great.”
Dunham has 32 tackles and nine hurries. Collin Grezaffi leads the team with two fumble recoveries.
The Hornets run a triple option offense that has put up 49.5 points and 341.6 yards rushing per game. Carriere has rushed 45 times for 528 yards (11.7 average) and five TDs. He has five catches for 107 yards and another TD.
“Opelousas is an extremely talented team with a humongous line and good skill position players,” Simoneaux said. “They’re on a five-game winning streak. We have a tall task ahead of us. My guys work hard and play tough. We’re excited about this.”