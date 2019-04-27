Newman third baseman William Hewitt knocked in the decisive run and Alex Bianchini pitched three innings of scoreless relief Saturday to hand the Greenies a 5-4 victory against Episcopal in the Division III select baseball playoff regionals.
Coupled with Friday’s 6-2 victory, No. 10-seeded Newman (16-19) won the best-of-three series and will advance to the quarterfinals to play No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (22-9). The two wins were the first playoff victories for Newman in four years.
The visiting Greenies jumped ahead of the No. 7-seeded Knights 4-0 in the first inning and watched Episcopal rally to tie it in the fourth.
“It was great to get the first win on Friday, but we told the guys Episcopal is a great team offensively,” Newman coach Chad Catalano said. “They’re going to come out and fight. Jumping ahead 4-0 was fantastic, but we knew we needed more. We knew they weren’t going to back down and sure enough they tied it up.”
Jackson Koerner started the winning rally with a single in the fifth inning. With one out, he advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by Episcopal catcher Peyton Sybrandt and to third on a bloop single by Christian King. Hewitt then dumped a hit just over the head of Episcopal shortstop Luke Hill to score Koerner.
Bianchini relieved Newman starter Wyatt Biever in the fifth and allowed only three baserunners, erasing one with a key pickoff throw in the seventh inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Episcopal (20-12) got the tying run on in the seventh when Bianchini hit Ford Garon to lead off. Jameison Bell pinch ran for Ford but Bianchini picked him off and then retired Peyton Pontif and Sean Brooks on fly balls to left field to end the game.
“We preach to them the first guy is important and we let him on,” Catalano said. “But we called the pick and got lucky on it. It was great execution.”
Newman put pressure on the home team early with four runs off starter Christian Clayson. Walks to Koerner and Grant Browne and an error by Garon at third on a grounder put Newman ahead 1-0. Hewitt was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Sam Zurik delivered the big blow with a double to left-center field to score all three baserunners.
Episcopal answered with two in the third inning off Biever on a sacrifice fly by Griff Strain and a bunt single with the bases loaded by Sean Brooks. John Rappolo tied the game in the fourth with a two-out, two-run double, but the Knights struggled with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 baserunners.
“They take advantage of everything,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said of Newman. “They had a few tweeners in the outfield that dropped in. They made the plays on ours. The took advantage of everything we gave them and that’s the sign of a good club.”