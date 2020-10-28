Brusly at University
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium-Boss Field
RECORDS: Brusly 3-1, 2-1 in District 7-3A; University 3-1, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Brusly beat Baker 56-6; University beat Mentorship Academy 28-0.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: RB Josh Westly, RB Ryder Rabalais, DE Barlon Thymes, DE Dinarious Robinson; UNIVERSITY: WR Christian Ard, OL Alex Goldberg, QB Brock Slaton, OL Coleman Fox.
NOTEWORTHY: The Cubs are ranked fourth among Class 3A teams and have won three straight … U-High’s Slaton has passed for 328 yards and 5 TDs … Westly is the top rusher for the Panthers.
East Ascension at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at Dutchtown High
RECORDS: East Ascension 2-2, 0-1 in District 5-5A; Dutchtown 3-1, 0-1.
LAST WEEK: East Ascension lost to Catholic 35-0; Dutchtown lost to Woodlawn 26-24
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: DB Justin Walker, RB Kendall Washington, LB Blake Thompson, LB Marcellus Taylor; DUTCHTOWN: C Hayden Harms, RB Baylor Langlois, FS Jordan Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: Key contest for both teams in the 5-5A race … Troy Dunn has passed for 357 yards and 3 TDs for EAHS … Dylan Sampson has run for 572 yards and 5 TDs for Dutchtown.
St. Michael at Broadmoor
7 p.m. at Broadmoor High
RECORDS: St. Michael 0-4, 0-1 in District 7-4A; Broadmoor 0-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. Michael lost to Plaquemine 23-13; Broadmoor lost to Tara 49-0.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: TB Nicholas Johnson, OL Patrick Tate, DE Gavin Hebert, S Drake Mason; BROADMOOR: QB Sean Bertran, DE Joshua Talbert, WR Omar Ismail.
NOTEWORTHY: Broadmoor plays on a Thursday for the fourth time in five weeks … St. Michael outscored Plaquemine 13-10 in the second half of its game last week that was moved to Saturday due to lightning.
Slaughter Charter at Central Private
7 p.m. at CPS
RECORDS: Slaughter Community Charter 1-3, 1-0 in District 6-1A; Central Private 2-2, 0-0.
LAST WEEK: Slaughter Community Charter beat Thrive Academy 60-0; Central Private beat Ascension Christian 35-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SLAUGHTER: QB/DB Bryson Eubanks, RB/LB Christian Hawkins, WR/DB Treylon Hawkins; CENTRAL PRIVATE: LB/TE Rhett Richard, DB/RB Reese Dean, RB/DB Cody Sharpe, DB/WR Trip Flotte.
NOTEWORTHY: First-year Slaughter coach Craig Kuester got his first career victory last week … the game is the District 6-1A opener for Central Private.