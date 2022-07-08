Drawing connections between the LSU-based speakers is once again easy to do in advance of the LHSCA Coaches Convention.
A closer look shows that there is more to the story of the two-day clinic set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza.
“It is pretty cool that we are able to get Cortez Hanks (passing game, wide receivers coach) in from LSU,” LHSCA director Eric Held said. “And then you have his brother Cordae, a first-year coach (running backs) at Charlotte speaking the same day.
"Both New Orleans guys. We have a lot of people with Louisiana backgrounds coming to speak, which we think is important, whether they played or coached here.”
First-year LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is not among the speakers. But new LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon is. And so is Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson, a former NFL head coach, for example. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Coaches from 12 different Louisiana colleges are set to speak. The schedule also features speakers from five out-of-state colleges.
“Some people may say, ‘Well, you don’t have a bunch of big names or brands.’ This a chance for our coaches to see a cross-section of people from different sports,” Held added. “Plus, we have an Ochsner session ‘Head, heat and heart' which allows schools to get a certification in that area. Randy Eccker of Eccker Sports is here to provide current information on NILs.”
New LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson of Zachary is a Tuesday speaker. Women’s basketball associate head coach Bob Starkey, who returned to LSU this spring, is a Wednesday speaker.
Yes, there are other Tiger connections — former LSU player Byron Dawson is a former Tulane assistant will speak Wednesday as head coach Centenary, which is set to field a team in 2024. Longtime LSU strength and condition coach Tommy Moffitt also is a Wednesday speaker.
Cordae Hankton is not the only out-of-state speaker with Louisiana ties. For example, Stacy Hollowell of Ole Miss coached Loyola to the NAIA men’s basketball title in the spring.
Former Catholic High coach Mark Cascio, now a women’s basketball assistant at Appalachian State, will do an on-the-court demonstration Wednesday. Centenary track coach Joseph Moses Jr. is a Baton Rouge area native set to speak Tuesday.
Want to hear an LHSAA championship head coach speak? Football coaches Ryan Antoine of Westgate and Trev Faulk of Lafayette Christian are among Tuesday’s speakers, along with South Terrebonne baseball coach Stephen Barba.
Check lhsaa.org for a full schedule of speakers. Held noted that time slots for speakers could change.