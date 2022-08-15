All his coaches call cornerback Jordan Matthews a “student of the game.” The phrase often turns into a cliché.
Matthews turned it into something else Monday. The Woodlawn High applied the knowledge he has gained in his decision to commit to Tennessee Monday afternoon in front of a large crows in the school’s gym.
"Ever since they (Tennessee) started recruiting me they have been very down to earth and transparent," Matthews said. "The teammates and coaches have been great to me.
"I feel like they can develop me. They were 7-6 last year and I feel like we can do better once I get on campus."
Texas and Michigan were the other finalist for Matthews, listed as Louisiana’s No. 9 prospect for 2022 and No. 15 at his position nationally, according to 247sports. He is Louisiana's No. 1-rated cornerback.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Matthews is the second Woodlawn player to commit to a Power 5 school in less than a week, joining quarterback Rickie Collins, who committed to LSU last Wednesday.
“It was a good summer, an eventful summer,” Matthews said of his recruiting process. “I got to see places and things I have never seen before. In some ways, it was a roller coaster though. One of the things that is important to me is going where I can develop and have a chance to make it to the NFL.”
Woodlawn defensive backs coach Jorel Johnson cautions those tempted to read too much into Matthews’ junior statistics or incorrect listings of his height and weight.
Johnson notes that opponents rarely targeted Matthews, who had 23 tackles, four pass breakups and one tackle for loss, earning All-Metro and honorable all-state honors in Class 5A.
“People don’t throw his way for a reason,” Johnson said. “They see on film how fast he is and what he is capable of. Yes, he really is a student of the game.
“It is not unusual for me to get a call or text from him late at night. He is up studying film and he has sees something to point out or ask about. I’ve seen people list him at 6-0, 165 … that was from two years ago. Jordan is bigger and stronger and that makes a difference.”
Matthews is the son of former Christian Life star Roshaun Matthews, who played at both LSU and Southern. His older brother Josh, a former Dunham standout, is a senior receiver at McNeese. Matthews also is an honor student with 4.5 grade point average
“They are major role models in my life. Coming up, I always wanted to be like my brother. My Dad got the chance to play on the highest level in the SEC,” Matthews said. “This is a dream I’ve had for a long time now. To see it coming through and have them supporting me is great.”
Prean to commit Tuesday
St. James wide receiver Khai Prean continues the string of Power 5 caliber players making commitments this week.
Prean (6-0, 190) is set to make his announcement at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school's auditorium. His finalists are LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State.
According to 247sports, Prean is Louisiana's No. 15 in the class of 2023 and ranks 16 nationally at the position.