Scotlandville finds itself cast in a familiar role as the top seed for the East Baton Rouge Parish-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola boys basketball tournament.
The Hornets headline the four-day tournament that begins Wednesday at Lee High. Broadmoor, winners of 10 straight games, is seeded second, followed by Belaire.
Action begins with five Wednesday games. The first game set for 1:30 p.m. matches No. 8 McKinley vs. No. 9 Friendship Capitol. Fourth-seeded Glen Oaks is the highest seeded team scheduled to play on the first day of the tourney. GOHS faces No. 13 Mentorship Academy at 3 p.m.
Belaire, Broadmoor and Scotlandville make their tourney debuts in back-to-back-to-back games that begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Belaire plays the Zachary-Woodlawn winner at 4:30 p.m., while Broadmoor meets the Tara-Baker winner at 6 p.m. The McKinley-Capitol winner faces Scotlandville at 7:30 p.m.
The tourney runs through Saturday with the title game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Plaquemine’s Green Devil Classic (boys), Catholic’s Red Stick Classic (boys), the Episcopal Classic (boys and girls) and the Brusly Invitational (girls) tournaments all begin Thursday.
Williams to be honored
A key figure in building the EBR tourney will be recognized this week. Lee graduate John Williams will be honored before the Patriots’ 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game with Northeast.
Williams’ work during the second tournament in 1986 helped contribute to the long-term success of the annual tourney that has showcased some of the area’s top talent over the years.
Stars of Stars stuff
The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health at the Star of Stars high school sports awards ceremony this spring will be a whole new ballgame that includes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a guest speaker.
The Advocate’s 34th annual event set for May 20 will be at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Event Center, with the Red Carpet Experience at 4:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $40 for early bird purchase or $55 after April 1. More details on awards and events will be available in the weeks ahead.
Prep notables
Ascension Catholic is accepting applications for a head football job. Applicants should send rèsumès to Sandy Pizzolato via email to sandy.pizzolato@acbulldogs.org.
• French Settlement boys basketball coach Chase Delrie was relieved of his coaching duties. FSHS middle school coach Roy Moore was selected to coach the team for the remainder of the year.