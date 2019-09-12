Madison Prep held off a late rally by Southern Lab as the Chargers held on to win the Michael Roach Classic 21-14 on Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Chargers (1-1) used an opportunistic offense and sticky defense to build a 21-6 lead. The Kittens offense came to life midway through the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
The win was the first for Madison Prep over Southern Lab, which had won the previous three meetings between the schools.
Southern Lab (1-1), the top-ranked team in Class 1A, had its chances in the second half.
The Kittens' Kenyon Andrews recovered a muffed punt at the MPA 45 with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Lab went nowhere and had to punt the ball away.
Chargers kicker Marquise McKnight missed a short field goal that would have given MPA a 17-6 lead late in the third quarter. Joel Williams caught a 61-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth to make it 21-6 before Lab finally began moving the ball.
After picking up a first down at the MPA 19, Lab fumbled the ball away midway through the quarter. On its next possession, Kittens quarterback Angelo Izzard capped a 56-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run, and threw to Herman Brister for the 2-point conversion.
Trailing 21-14, Lab forced an MPA punt, and got the ball back with 2:00 left. The Kittens moved to the MPA 28 before stalling with 28 seconds left.
The first half was a defensive struggle for both teams until Madison Prep took advantage of a turnover on the opening kickoff.
Marquise McKnight’s kickoff hit the turf at the SLS 20 and bounced off the leg of Reginald Johnson as he raced forward to catch the ball. Jamarcus Brown recovered at the SLS 24, and the Chargers were in business.
Chargers quarterback Zeon Chriss tried to connect with receiver Tyrell Raby, and the Kittens were flagged for pass interference. Two plays later Chriss found Raby for a 16-yard touchdown, and McKnight’s extra point made it 7-0 with 10:56 left in the first quarter.
That score held until midway through the second quarter when Johnson returned a punt 54 yards to the MPA 28. The Kittens had to overcome a holding penalty, but eventually scored on Izzard’s 3-yard pass to Herman Brister.
The extra point try was wide left, and the Chargers kept a 7-6 lead with 3:51 to go in the half.
Following the kickoff, Madison Prep put together the only drive of half by either team going 68 yards in 11 plays. The key plays were Chriss’ 19-yard run and offensive lineman Nathaniel Byrd’s recovery of a fumble at the SLS 25 to keep the drive going.
Chriss passed 11 yards to Joel Williams for the touchdown and Madison Prep took a 14-6 lead into halftime.
The Chargers finished the half with 92 total yards and seven first downs while Lab ahd 55 yards and five firsts.