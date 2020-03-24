Rylee Jinks of Fairview and Doyline’s Decari Markray led their teams to LHSAA Class B titles and now they lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State basketball teams.
Jinks, a junior, averaged 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals per game as Fairview won its first title since 2014.
A senior, Markray averaged 21.6 points and 9.7 rebounds a game. He led his team to an overtime win over top-ranked Simsboro in the Class B title game with 26 points and 26 rebounds. It was Doyline’s first LHSAA boys title since 1967.
Hathaway's Courtnee Hollins-Young and Michael Normand of Doyline were selected as the Coach of the Year winners.
Hollins-Young, a former Miss Basketball who prepped at Fairview, guided Hathaway to the title game. Normand, who also coaches the Doyline girls team, won his first championship as a head coach.
Ben Young of Runnels also was considered for boys Coach of the Year honors after guiding his team to a Division V runner-up finish in the last year of the school's existence.
The Raiders’ Collin Coates, who averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, made the boys second team. Jaycee Hughes of quarterfinalist Holden was the area’s lone player selected the girls team. Hughes averaged 17 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
The girls first team by Hathaway’s Chloey Guidry (16 ppg), Lacassine’s Vanessa Duhe (11.7 ppg, 11.2 rpg), Florien’s Gracie Sylvia (13.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Fairview’s Maggie Manuel (20.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg).
The boys first team also includes 2019 Class B Outstanding Player Garrett Edwards of Pitkin (32 ppg, 13 rpg, 5 apg), the Simsboro duo of Kalep Crane (23 ppg) and Jakemin Abbey (18.5 ppg, 10 rpg) and J.S. Clark’s Shaquay Hunt (23 ppg, 8 rpg).
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Decari Markray Doyline 6-4 Sr. 21.6
Kalep Crane Simsboro 6-1 Sr. 23.0
Garrett Edwards Pitkin 6-5 Sr. 32.0
Shaquay Hunt J.S. Clark 6-0 Sr. 18.5
Jakemin Abney Simsboro 6-3 Sr. 23.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Colby Augustine Hathaway 6-0 Sr. 21.5
Kobe Montgomery Zwolle 5-10 Sr. 21.8
Collin Coates Runnels 6-6 So. 17.5
Jamaria Clark Doyline 6-1 Fr. 17.2
Jacobi Forte Stanley 6-2 Sr. 19.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DECARI MARKRAY, DOYLINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: MICHAEL NORMAND, DOYLINE
Honorable mention
Ben Holliday, Runnels; Mason Jeane, Quitman; Trey Boyd, Monterey; Sean Laughlin, Converse; Jordan Fuller, Doyline; Kervantae Scott, Forest; Jackson Weldon, Florien; Aiden Soileau, Elizabeth; Henry Shuffler, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Landry Alligood, Anacoco; Ethan Williams, Fairview; Tevin Williams, Mt. Hermon; Hartland Litolff, Holden.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Rylee Jinks Fairview 5-6 Jr. 14.0
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-3 So. 16.0
Vanessa Duhe Lacassine 6-0 Jr. 11.7
Gracie Sylvia Florien 5-10 Sr. 13.3
Maggie Manuel Fairview 5-10 Sr. 20.8
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
McKayla Williams Stanley 5-6 Jr. 28.7
Savanna Robertson Zwolle 5-5 Sr. 10.9
Jaycee Hughes Holden 6-0 Sr. 17.0
Laynie Jinks Fairview 5-5 Sr. 15.6
Jordyn Semones University Academy 5-6 Jr. 16.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: RYLEE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: COURTNEE HOLLINS-YOUNG, HATHAWAY
Honorable mention
Cally Hooks, Anacoco; Emma Hutchinson, Holden; Lizzy Habetz, Midland; Destiney Jones, Stanley; Kylee Portilloz, Choudrant; Macey Moss, Castor; Crystal Craten, Forest; Rylee Cloud, Fairview; Andrea Gray, Monterey; Madison Suire, Hathaway; Clara Womack, Quitman; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Krissy Broxton, Lacassine.