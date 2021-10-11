1, Catholic (6-0): If variety is the spice not only for life, but also for football, the Bears have enjoyed an interesting feast so far. The LSWA’s top-ranked Class 5A team has handled all comers. The Bears have excelled against different types of teams.
2, Zachary (6-0): The Broncos are ranked No. 2 in 5A and like Catholic have been quite prolific on offense. The only knock may be the number of points given up in a couple of games that turned into shootouts. At the end of the day, a win is a win.
3, University (6-0) and Madison Prep (6-0): The LSWA’s top two Class 3A teams meet Friday night with District 7-3A bragging rights and more on the line. Top-ranked U-High has outscored 7-3A opponents 178-6 and has scored no less than 34 points in a game.
Second-ranked Madison Prep’s win over St. Thomas More to start the season was a clear signal that the Chargers were reloading, not rebuilding after graduating multiple starters. It should be a good one.
5, Lutcher (4-0): No one posted a bigger statement win than the 3A Bulldogs did by ousting parish rival St. James 41-10 in last week’s District 9-3A opener. Lutcher returns experience on its offensive line and a QB in D’Wayne Winfield whose stock is rising in a talented junior class of signal callers. The Bulldogs also have a defense that did its share to oust St. James.
6, Central (5-1) and St. Amant (5-0): Lofty placement for these two teams from different Class 5A districts, you think? Perhaps, but both have done what was required up to this point — beat the teams on the schedule in front of them.
Of course, the stakes go way up with St. Amant hosting Woodlawn Thursday and Central traveling to play ever-dangerous Scotlandville (2-3) on the road. Will those five-game winning streaks last?
8, Southern Lab (3-2): The Kittens lead the 1A contingent and bounced back from a close loss to 2A Dunham in Week 5. SLHS travels to 2A Ascension Episcopal this week and has yet to play a 1A opponent.
9, Episcopal (5-0): Surprised to see the Knights here over District 8-2A favorite Dunham? Again … another case of beating the foes in front of you. Yes, Dunham’s schedule with 5A Mandeville is tougher and the win over Southern Lab is notable too. It will be interesting to see what happens when the Knights host Dunham Friday.
10, St. James (3-2), Woodlawn (2-2) and Liberty (5-0): Yes, St. James has lost two straight … but both were to teams that are arguably among the best in the state in their respective classes. How will SJHS respond? We’ll know Friday when they play Donaldsonville.
Woodlawn’s losses are to West Monroe and U-High and the Panthers posted a big win over Dutchtown last week. How they respond to a game with St. Amant this week will be telling for both teams.
Liberty remains unbeaten and garnered a key hard-fought win over St. Michael last week. It was the second-straight tough challenge for the 4A Patriots, who will face more tests of their first varsity season continues.
Up next in 5A/4A: Belaire (4-1), Dutchtown (4-1), East Ascension (1-3), Istrouma (2-2), Live Oak (4-1), Scotlandville (2-3), St. Michael (3-2), Walker (2-3).
Up next 3A and below: Ascension Catholic (3-1), Brusly (5-1), Donaldsonville (4-1), Dunham (4-2) Port Allen (4-2).