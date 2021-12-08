A Wednesday afternoon social media post by Scotlandville principal Paul M. Jackson confirmed something that had been rumored for a few days — Lester Ricard Jr. was no longer going to be the Class 5A school’s head football coach.
“The Scotlandville (magnet) High football program has parted ways with coach Lester Ricard Jr.,” Jackson’s open letter read. “We would like to thank coach Ricard for his work and dedication. He brought much-needed stabilization of our program during a time of tremendous transition. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Ricard, a former Amite High star who was a quarterback first at LSU and then at Tulane, spent three seasons as Scotlandville’s head coach. The fourth-seeded Hornets finished 6-4 and lost to St. Paul’s 20-17 in the Division I quarterfinals this fall.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had being the head football coach at Scotlandville,” Ricard said in a statement via text. “I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished. Sending 22 student athletes to college is a blessing.
“As I move into my new chapter of my coaching career, I’m extremely excited and optimistic for what God has on the horizon for me and my family! I’m forever grateful for the teachers, students, faculty, fans, administrators that made my time at Scotlandville filled with memories.”
The Hornets also advanced to the quarterfinals in 2020 and 2019 under Ricard. In 2019, they beat local rival McKinley in the opening round of the playoffs. Scotlandville had first-round byes in 2020 and 2021.
Prior to coming to Scotlandville, Ricard had a coaching stint of just over one year at Walker High and another head coaching stint at St. Martin’s. In between the stints at Walker and Scotlandville, Ricard served as offensive coordinator at Hahnville.
Jackson’s statement noted that the search for a new head coach will not be rushed.
“Today, we begin our search for a new coach with the goal of bringing in a leader who will maximize the ability of the talented deep pool of student athletes,” Jackson’s statement read.