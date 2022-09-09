In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak.
Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
Dunham (1-1), which competes in 2A, got three short touchdowns — two from Colin Boldt and another from quarterback Jackson House.
How it was won
A combination of Live Oak mistakes and Dunham’s defense getting stronger as the game wore on added up to a Tigers' win.
Live Oak never got inside the Dunham 20. The Eagles had a second-and-4 at the Dunham 20 in the first quarter, but a holding penalty nullified a 13-yard run, and they settled for a field goal.
In the third quarter, Live Oak reached the Dunham 37 but another holding penalty killed the drive. This one came on the heels of a 9-yard run, and James Baldwin sacked Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt on the next play.
Pruitt completed 5 of 13 passes for 13 yards. Three of his completions went for losses.
Dunham got sterling play from its defensive line which helped the Tigers sack Pruitt five times. Along with Baldwin, standouts were Jake Rizzo and Laramie Guidry.
Players of the game
Jackson House, QB, Dunham: House rushed 28 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, much of that in the second half when the goal was to run as much clock as possible. He also completed a 69-yard pass to Jac Comeaux that set up Dunham’s first touchdown. The completion percentage was hurt by four drops, including a second-quarter throw into the end zone, but House did everything he needed to secure the win.
They said it
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “I’m really proud of our defensive line. Last week, they got penetration but didn’t always stay disciplined. This week they were so disciplined, trusted their technique and played so hard. They just put a lot of pressure on (Live Oak’s) quarterback.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “We’ve got to get off the field (defensively) on money downs. If we don’t give up the 50-50 jump ball (for 69 yards) or the ball bounces our way, its a different story. You can look at it and say it's growing pains or you can look at it and say it's time to grow up. We need to man up.”
Notable
• Live Oak’s Logan Williams gained 44 yards on his first six carries, but finished with 57 yards on 13 attempts.
• Dunham’s squad battled the flu all week and was without four starters, two on each side of the ball.