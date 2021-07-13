Former Zachary High outfielder River Town was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 15th round of the Major League Draft Tuesday.
Town was one of five DBU players drafted during the two-day draft and was selected with the 439th pick. In his first season with the Patriots, Town was the leadoff hitter and finished with a .326 batting average with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 51 RBI. He also led DBU with 20 stolen bases.
Dallas Baptist gained acclaim this spring by advancing to the NCAA Super Regional round before losing to Virginia.
Before Dallas Baptist, Town spent two seasons at LSU-Eunice. He was hitting .508 with four home runs, 28 RBI and 35 runs scored when the pandemic canceled the remainder of the LSUE's 2020 season.
Town batted .339 for the Tigers as a freshman in 2019 with a team-high 72 runs scored. He was an two-time academic All-America selection at LSUE.
Priester, Stovall undrafted
Louisiana’s top two high school prospects, Haughton’s Peyton Stovall and Live Oak’s Blaise Priester, were not selected during the two-day MLB draft.
Stovall, a shortstop, is an Arkansas signee who batted .505 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in the spring. Priester, a catcher and a Meridian Community College signee, hit .426 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
Liberty adds three coaches
Former McKinley head coach Don Barrow has been hired as the new baseball coach at Liberty.
Ex-Scotlandville and Southern Illinois defensive back Korey Lindsey joins the football staff as an assistant coach for the Patriots’ first varsity season. Karmen Williams is Liberty's new head softball coach.
Barrow is a former Belaire High and Delgado player. Lindsey, the son of Mentorship Academy coach Keith Woods, was a three-time all-America at SIU and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. previously coached locally at Port Allen.
LHSCA event looms
The LHSCA Coaches Convention is set for Monday and Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza. The event returns to Baton Rouge and the Crowne Plaza for the first time since 2017.
Last year’s LHSCA convention was conducted virtually because of the pandemic. It was held in Shreveport in 2018 and 2019.
Coaches still have time to enter the LHSCA Golf Scramble that is set for Wednesday, July 21, at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Denham Springs.
Tee times start at 8 a.m. and cost is $150 per team. Contact LHSCA director Eric Held at eheld@lhsaa.org to reserve a spot in the golf scramble.
Jackson services set
Visitation and funeral services will be held in Thibodaux for former Central High, Nicholls State and McNeese football coach Sonny Jackson, 82, who died Saturday.
Visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Tuesday’s visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph-Co-Cathedral, with the funeral mass set to begin at 11 a.m.