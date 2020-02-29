Melissa Ramsey says it was a dream come true. Her brother, Chris Mitchell, never was sure it could happen.
But on Wednesday the two siblings made history by leading their respective University High teams to Division III titles at Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships in Hammond.
Siblings in the same profession is not that unusual. But Ramsey and Mitchell have racked up five total titles with the Cubs. Each team won their titleS by a 1-0 margin in overtime — the UHS girls over Loyola and the boys over Vandebilt Catholic. The duo also serve as assistant coaches for each other’s teams, adding another element to one of Baton Rouge's most unusual high school sports legacies.
“I’ve been thinking about this a lot since Wednesday and how special it is,” Mitchell said. “I know it’s never been done in Baton Rouge with two siblings winning soccer titles in the same day. I don’t think it’s ever happened before in Louisiana.”
It was Mitchell who convinced Ramsey to become the U-High girls coach when her family moved back to Baton Rouge. A former college coach, Ramsey was not initially sold on melding groups of year-round soccer players with high-school players.
But the former Baton Rouge High and Radford star has gotten quite good at it, leading the Cubs to LHSAA girls titles in 2015, 2018 and 2020.
“One of the reasons I never thought it would happen was because (the U-High girls) were doing all the winning for a while. I was just hoping we could win one to keep up.”
After winning their first Division III title a year ago, the U-High boys have two straight titles. Catholic (1990-91) is the only other local team to claim back-to-back soccer titles.
So what’s next. Mitchell says, “We keep going.”
Round and round
What is orange and round and is going to get bounced all around over the next two weeks? Basketballs used for the LHSAA’s new configuration that includes nonselect school tournaments for boys and girls, along with stand-alone semifinals/finals for select schools.
If you hate it, you are not alone. It will be confusing and perhaps hard to follow. But keep in mind that member principals were the ones who approved this format based on a proposal submitted by a select school.
While I understand that the proposal was one idea to fix a tournament system that included too many games, things have gone off the rails in a different direction.
Is there a possible fix out there? I certainly hope so.
More honors for Hornets
Scotlandville (31-3) won’t play again until Friday as the top seed in the LHSAA’s Division I select boys basketball bracket. But the Hornets still moved up to No. 13 in ESPN’s national basketball poll. They also are ranked No. 7 among public schools by MaxPreps over the past decade nationally.
Scotlandville has an unprecedented run of 10 straight title-game appearances in Louisiana’s top class and a record of 325-33 during the decade with six LHSAA titles in either 5A or Division I.
Picture perfect moment
Central Private’s Noah Martin and his teammates returned to Southern University to cheer on Southern Lab in its regional playoff win over St. Frederick on Friday night.
Martin also posed for pictures and presented the Kittens with a plaque, thanking school staff for their efforts to help save his life early last month when he collapsed at halftime of a District 6-1A game hosted by SLHS.
The CPS junior suffered a seizure and a cardiac episode and is awaiting surgery to implant a pacemaker.