As leaders for the Board of Elementary and Second Education issued a Tuesday statement saying the group does not have the authority to suspend public school high school sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, reaction to the Sen. Cleo Fields’ request to do just that continued.

Fields, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, sent a letter to BESE president Sandy Holloway on Monday in which requested BESE halt all practices and plans for fall sports because of COVID-19 spread fears, noting the LHSAA is a private entity and should not make the decision.

A rapid and definitive response to Fields followed on social media. Neil Weiner, The Dunham School’s football coach/athletic director, saw it as a unifying force for the LHSAA’s select and nonselect factions, with a tongue-in-cheek Tweet, “BREAKING: Senator Fields finally unifies the LHSAA!!”

Some responses were not injected with humor. Coaches representing some of the LHSAA’s major sports said Tuesday they agree on two key points: The COVID-19 situation remains too fluid to make a sports season decision now; and they have confidence in the LHSAA and individual school systems to make proper decisions.

“My perspective is a little different. I know a lot of people reacted and thought it was real serious,” Louisiana Football Coaches Association president Dwain Jenkins, of Lutcher High, said. “I didn’t take it that way because I know where the decisions are being made. I understand politicians will have their opinions, but the LHSAA is not a state agency.

“I look at it the way Mr. (Eddie) Bonine (LHSAA executive director) and the executive committee are handling it in cooperation with school districts and the state with the phases for reopening the Gov. (John Bel) Edwards has set. Decisions will be made based on how we advance through the phases. You adjust, based on the phases.”

For new McDonogh 35 football coach Frank Daggs Jr., the choices are emotional. Daggs said the Roneagles are dedicating the 2020 season to their previous coach, the late Wayne Reese Sr., who died of COVID-19 this spring.

“Working on conditioning with these guys the last month has been wonderful. We see the smiles on their faces and we smile,” Daggs said. “We’re taking all the precautions and have had no COVID cases. It is important for us to see them (players) to make sure they are doing OK. I would hate for them to lose this season.”

Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association president Tara Campo of Assumption High said she remains hopeful her sport will have its fall season but realizes the number of games may be reduced and fans may not be allowed.

“I’ve been in contact with various coaches around the state and we all have our athletes’ best interest in mind,” Campo said. “But are we ready to make that call … to have no sports? My opinion is that it is too soon to do that.

“We don’t know what the fall could look like, but I know we can definitely see a late start. There have been outdoor sports for non-school teams the last two months. Sports give our kids the chance for some normalcy. We’re taking precautions to ensure they are safe.”

Former Neville and Ouachita Christian coach Tim O’Neil, executive director of the Louisiana High School Baseball Coaches Association, said Fields’ move was no surprise.

“I wasn’t shocked to see it,” O’Neil said. “There are so many questions about this. I think people of scared about doing the wrong thing. It looks like the school systems are working together, but some are out there working out and others are not. We’ll have to see what happens.”

Catholic High cross country coach Pete Boudreaux also noted the unknowns. Boudreaux said cross country coaches are exploring options to conduct smaller meets that stress social distancing.

“My hope is that we can come up with something that allows the greatest amount of kids to participate in whatever sports they have safely,” Boudreaux said. “Now what that could be … I have no idea. Kids need the socialization sports provide. I’m not sure it’s time to jump in and say, ‘Let’s not play this fall.’ Not yet.”