Rummel, seeded 21st out of a field of 32 in the LHSAA boys/coed bowling playoffs, advanced through three matches Monday in the Kenner bracket to advance to the state semifinals in bowling’s first power-ranking, bracketed postseason.
The Kenner bracket was bowled at AMF All-Star Lanes and Rummel took out No. 12 seed Haughton, No. 5 seed St. Paul’s and then in the advancing quarterfinal match, dropped No. 4 Dutchtown, 20-7, in the best of 27-point match.
In the other half of the upper Kenner matches, No. 1 seed and undefeated Central of Baton Rouge did nothing to damage that ranking as they defeated South Lafourche, No. 17 Barbe and No. 25 Holy Cross in a quarterfinal 18-9.
Central and Rummel will meet in one semifinal April 4 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Rummel was a methodical 23-4 winner over Haughton, one of three northwest Louisiana schools seeded in the top 12 that got taken out in the opening round. Then against St. Paul’s, the margin was just three points, 15-12. Entering the final game tied at 8, Rummel won just two of six individual points but had big enough scores to win the game by 45 for two more points, tying the match at 12.
But Rummel advanced based on the three bonus points for total which the Raiders won by 51 sticks.
In their match with Dutchtown, Josh Bares threw games of 258 and 254 as part of a 726 set (his first 700), while Andrew Gennaro had 235 and 239, Quin Cadella 244 and Ruben Gendron 233. The team posted a six-player scratch total of 1,318 in the final game as they won 10-of-the-last-11 points available. The 1,318 beat Rummel’s best score this year by more than 100 pins.
Brother Martin was the only team to shoot 1,300 in the regular season in Louisiana.
“We finally bowled to our potential as a team,” Rummel coach Peter Shaffo said. “All year long, I’ve been pushing focus in general.”
On reaching the semis as a 21 seed, Shaffo said: “In New Orleans, we have some of the best bowling in the state. We lost to Brother Martin, Jesuit and Shaw — three of the best teams in the state.”
Chase Conard had a 238, Ashton Kelly a 232 and Andrew Leonard a 256 for Dutchtown.
Central’s run had its own drama in the second game of its final match with Holy Cross as Michael Williston posted the first 11 strikes. With perfection on the line, he delivered what appeared to be a good shot only to leave the 8-10 pocket split to settle for 298. He finished with a 696 series. Alex LeDuff had 232 in the match and Beau Villarreal 203.
Catholic High’s Phillip O’Neill had a good 682 set in his team’s 20-7 opening round loss to Barbe. Jose Coston had a 669 for Baton Rouge High in its opening loss to St. Paul’s.
The Lafayette bracket bowls Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Acadiana with 16 more teams trying to get the final two spots in the coed/boys division.
No. 2 seed Brother Martin, the three-time defending state champions, and No. 3 seed Central Lafourche are featured on this side of the bracket. East Ascension, the 10 seed, will be in action as will No. 19 Denham Springs. The second round is at 1:30 with the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m.