A track meet that has been two years in the making? As odd as it may seem, that is the story for Thursday's Jostens Invitational at Episcopal.
The annual meet was an April fixture for decades. That changed two years ago.
“This will be the first time in three years that we’ve been able to have this meet,” Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “Two years ago we had to cancel because of a thunderstorm. And then last year there was a pandemic.
“We’ve got eight teams and there should be good matchups … like Catholic and Zachary in the boys competition. Some of the individual events should be very good too.”
The eight-team meet begins 4 p.m. Thursday with field events. Running events are scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m.
Teams set to compete include the host Knights, Dutchtown, Zachary, Catholic, St. Joseph’s Academy, Walker, Jewel Sumner and E.D. White.
Mobile meet successes
Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo helped lead the list of area success stories at the Mobile Meet of Champions last week. Pedigo won the high jump in 5 feet, 6 inches and the long jump in 17-7.
Pedigo also ran a personal best of 14.66 seconds to finish second in the 100 hurdles and finished second in the javelin at the Alabama-based meet.
There were other notable finishes for area performers. Episcopal’s Oliver Jack won the boys shot put in 53-9¾ and also placed third in the discus. Baton Rouge High’s Laila Guy when the girls shot put (42-5¾) and was second in the discus, while St. Michael’s Heather Abadie won the girls pole vault in 13-0.
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Breanna Becerra won the girls 800 meters in 2 minutes, 15.04 seconds. Others to note included: St. Joseph’s Academy’s Sophie Martin (second, mile run), Parkview Baptist’s Trey Boucher (second, boys pole vault), Scotlandville's boys 4x400 relay (second), Catholic’s 4x800 relay (second), Scotlandville girls 4x400 relay (second) and Catholic’s 4x400 relay (third).
Star of Stars nominations
The Advocate sports staff continues to accept nominations for the top awards for its Star of Stars high school sports awards that will be presented virtually on May 25.
Go to starofstars.net to nominate your school or an athlete from your school for Boys Athlete of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Coach of the Year, Girls Coach of the Year and Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team of the Year.
The winners will be selected by The Advocate sports staff from the list of nominations. Duplicate nominations do not enhance the chance of winning one of the awards.
Nominations also are being accepted for the Courage Award given to an athlete or coach who has overcome long odds and/or adversity, and the Spirit Award given to a person who goes above and beyond to support the athletic or team at a school.