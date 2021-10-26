BR.catholiccrosscountry.101021 03 mw.JPG

Runners sprint to establish position during the start of the girls’ varsity race at Catholic High Invitational cross country meet at Highland Community Park in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Composite rankings

Boys

Rank Team 1st Points

1, Jesuit (10) 100

2, Catholic-Baton Rouge 90

3, Ruston 80

4, Brother Martin 71

5, Mandeville 58

6, Teurlings Catholic 38

7, Belle Chasse 30

8, Zachary 29

9, St. Michael 24

10, Dunham 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Parkway, University.

Girls

Rank Team 1st Points

 1, St. Joseph's (10) 100

2, Dominican 90

3, Ruston 67

4, Tuerlings Catholic 53

5, Mt. Carmel 42

6, Vandebilt 41

7, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 32

8, Episcopal-Acadiana 26

9, E.D. White 19

10, Mandeville 16

Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica, Christ Episcopal, Newman, St. Michael.

