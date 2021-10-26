Composite rankings
Boys
Rank Team 1st Points
1, Jesuit (10) 100
2, Catholic-Baton Rouge 90
3, Ruston 80
4, Brother Martin 71
5, Mandeville 58
6, Teurlings Catholic 38
7, Belle Chasse 30
8, Zachary 29
9, St. Michael 24
10, Dunham 15
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Parkway, University.
Girls
Rank Team 1st Points
1, St. Joseph's (10) 100
2, Dominican 90
3, Ruston 67
4, Tuerlings Catholic 53
5, Mt. Carmel 42
6, Vandebilt 41
7, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 32
8, Episcopal-Acadiana 26
9, E.D. White 19
10, Mandeville 16
Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica, Christ Episcopal, Newman, St. Michael.