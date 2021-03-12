LAKE CHARLES — A dominant defensive performance led Port Allen to a second straight state championship title in a 59-45 win over Rayville at Burton Coliseum.
The teams were meeting in the Class 2A final for the third straight season. Rayville beat the Pelicans in the 2019 final. Port Allen avenged that defeat last season.
The rubber match was in doubt for the better part of three quarters, but the Pelicans dominated the final 12 minutes, going on a 19-5 blitz midway through the third quarter to stretch a four-point lead to 18.
Tawasky Johnson was named game MVP. He finished the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pelicans held the explosive Hornets to 36 percent shooting and just 21 second-half points. Rayville scored more than 100 points in each of its first three playoff games and scored 76 in its semifinal win over Franklin.
“Our guys, the performance they just put on defensively was something special,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “Rayville was probably the best offensive team in the state. With one day to prepare, for these guys to take a game plan and implement it, was really special and fun to watch.”
Jones said the defensive effort was a welcome return to form.
“They showed glimpses early in the season. We played North Central and Dunham and showed we could be a really good defensive team, and then went through a patch where we couldn’t guard anybody," he said.
“The last month we really got locked in. The energy has been different. When you play Rayville you have to play defense on offense too. For them to show patience, and pass up open shots, was something. Everybody wants to score 20 in the state championship game and get talked about in the newspaper, but these guys didn’t care about that. They just wanted to win the game.”
Kentae Williams added 14 points and four rebounds for Port Allen, including five points in the decisive run. Jalen Knox had seven points, six rebounds and five assists.
Kashie Natt led Rayville with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Rayville’s only lead came early in the second quarter, when the Hornets scored the first 10 points of the quarter to take an 18-15 lead. Nash scored the first six points of the run. Port Allen answered with a 12-2 run to take a 27-20 lead. Rayville did not get closer than four points the rest of the game.
“They outplayed us, outrebounded us and wanted it more,” Rayville coach Damon West said. “A lot of times we got caught with Kashie the only one underneath to get rebounds. We worked on boxing out all year, but it wasn’t there tonight.”