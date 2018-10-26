No. 5-ranked Zachary and quarterback Keilon Brown weren’t at their best Friday night and the Scotlandville rivalry had something to do with it.
But Brown and his teammates managed to pull things together for a hard-fought 28-0 District 4-5A victory at Scotlandville.
Brown, playing with a heavy heart because of the death of his paternal grandfather last week, didn’t dazzle with his signature big-play runs, but he did throw two touchdown passes and iced the game with a well-executed, fourth-down quarterback draw in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so proud of Keilon Brown,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “They’re dealing with a death in the family this week. He did what he had to do to lead our team tonight. He and his grandfather were very tight. It was difficult for him to get himself mentally ready to play in this game. I’m proud of the way he carried himself.”
Brown was kept in check by the speedy Hornets defense much of the night. He rushed for only 39 yards on 13 carries and lost a fumble at the Scotlandville 1-yard line early in the game. His 41-yard completion to Chris Hilton set up a 5-yard run by Kyle Landry in the second quarter. On Zachary’s next possession, he connected with Hilton for a 32-yard scoring play and added a two-point conversion pass to Buddy Davis and a 14-0 halftime lead.
Scotlandville (4-4, 2-3) couldn’t sustain its offense but stayed with the Broncos, trailing 14-0 going into the fourth quarter. Brown then connected on a pump-and-go touchdown pass to Davis for 51 yards and added his 15-yard scoring run.
“It was a methodical business win,” said Brewerton, whose team can clinch the district title with a victory against Belaire next week. “You’ve got to win games like this to achieve some of your goals. A district championship is one of our goals. This is a place that’s always difficult to play. It’s Zachary-Scotlandville.”
Brown was 7 of 9 for 160 yards. Davis caught four receptions for 83 yards and Hilton had three for 82. Cedric Brown led the Broncos defense, which held Scotlandville to 130 yards, with three sacks.
Scotlandville got a boost from the return of quarterback Cameron Armstead, who missed the past two games with a concussion. He completed 11 of 15 for 95 yards, while Jeremiah Harris caught five passes for 66 yards. But the Hornets netted only 35 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Jimyon Profit had a sack and a fumble recovery while cornerback Nick Williams held Zachary wide receiver Chandler Whitfield without a catch, playing him man-to-man most of the night. Whitfield entered with 37 catches for 737 yards and nine TDs.
“We came up with a great game plan against a talented, well-coached team,” Scotlandville coach Jules Sullen said. “Champions like Zachary know how to finish drives, make the extra tackle, things that better you in the long run.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids who haven’t been in a big-game environment like this. We came in saying it’s a prep playoff game to get us ready for next week (Denham Springs) and the playoffs. We played well, but we went against a program that knows how to finish.”