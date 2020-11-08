It was easy to pick up on some disappointment and a touch of frustration in Eddie Bonine’s voice.
“How many times do I have to stand in front of a camera and explain it. The word cancel is not coming out of my mouth,” Bonine said. “We are not planning to cancel football championships.
“There will be a lot of things discussed Tuesday at our executive committee meeting. And canceling the football playoffs won’t be one of them.”
With that, Bonine, the LHSAA’s executive director, refuted one rumor making the rounds. He also took down another rumor that had the LHSAA moving its Prep Classic football championships set for Dec. 26-29 away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The University of Louisiana's Cajun Field and SLU's Strawberry Stadium are among rumored alternatives.
“Not true … we have not had discussions with any other site,” Bonine said.
Up next? Bonine wants decisive dialogue with the LHSAA’s executive committee on multiple topics when the group meets Tuesday at the LHSAA office.
Free-wheeling discussions are expected to cover a wide range of items inquiring minds, i.e., football coaches and fans, want to know about.
Bonine said the list includes:
• How many games football teams must play to qualify for the playoffs?
• Football playoff brackets and power ratings for 2020.
• What to do if COVID-19 impacts a playoff team.
• And what to do if a COVID-19 outbreak puts the LHSAA’s January convention in jeopardy.
“We are going to have to get into and discuss a number of situations and how to handle them,” Bonine said. “For example, we just found out two more schools will miss two weeks and come back off quarantine a day or two before their final regular-season game.
“By LHSAA policy, all games that last week must be completed by afternoon or early evening on Saturday because we announce the football playoff pairings on Sunday. They can’t move that game to have more time to prepare. What about that? Or what happens if you sit out the last two weeks?”
Setting the agenda for the LHSAA's annual January convention will also be discussed Tuesday. That task involves melding together proposals submitted by member schools and those from LHSAA staff and the executive committee.
“That agenda is an important piece of what we do,” Bonine said. “Right now, there is so much uncertainty about what might happen over the next couple of months. That is why I plan to ask for a ‘fish or cut bait day’ to determine whether it is feasible to have the convention in January or move it to another date.”
Tuesday’s meeting also will include appeals of sanctions from five member schools and a presentation from the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association about a proposal to expand the basketball playoffs.
COVID-19 updates
Springfield High has opted to cancel the remainder of its football season after COVID-19 issues that had already kept the Bulldogs out of action. SHS principal Spencer Harris made the announcement on the school’s Facebook page.
St. Amant and Woodlawn have informed their Week 7 opponents from District 5-5A that their football teams are again sidelined by COVID-19 issues.
Dutchtown (4-1) was scheduled to play St. Amant. The Griffins will now host Class 4A Ellender in a nondistrict game Friday. Catholic High (4-2) was supposed to play Woodlawn. The Bears, fresh off a 48-42 win over Ruston in a Week 6 pandemic-driven matchup, are seeking an opponent.
The District 8-2A game between Port Allen (4-1) and The Dunham School (2-3) is a go, said Dunham coach Neil Weiner. PAHS reported a positive COVID-19 case last week, and Capitol canceled the Nov. 6 game between the two schools.
Northwood forfeits
A previously unbeaten football team in Class 4A, Northwood of Shreveport, had to forfeit two of its wins because of an academically ineligible player who took part in early-season games. The violation was self-reported.
According to the Shreveport Times, the player’s grade point average were incorrectly calculated by the school’s administration. After the sanctions were released, Northwood, now 4-2, beat local rival Woodlawn-Shreveport 48-8.