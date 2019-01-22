Kentrell Garnett scored 26 points and Catholic High School held off a rally by Live Oak to take a 69-64 nondistrict boys basketball victory at the Catholic gym Tuesday.
Garnett used his quickness to attack the basket, getting 14 of his points on layups, and connected on three 3-point shots. His two free throws with 55.1 seconds left help stave off the Eagles, who had cut a 16-point deficit to 66-64 on two free throws by Bryan Bayonne at the 1:06 mark.
“He’s long, athletic, shoots the ball well and he’s finishing at the rim,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “I can’t say enough about him. He’s going to be a great player at the next level. Some colleges are missing the boat on him right now.”
Nicholas Judice had 13 points for the winners and Connor Shamlin nine. It was the ninth win in 10 games for Catholic (19-5), the only loss at Walker on Jan. 10.
The game was fast-paced throughout with five lead changes in the first quarter before Catholic pulled away to a 33-23 lead at halftime.
Live Oak (16-9) turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the second half and the Bears took advantage as Chandler Row hit a 3-point shot and Judice converted a three-point play to make it 39-23. Live Oak coach John Capps called timeout and the Eagles quickly chopped seven points off the lead, all by Bayonne, who had 17 points to lead the visitors.
Live Oak went to a full-court press and chipped away in the fourth quarter. Dada Capling hit a scoop shot and converted it into a three-point play when he was fouled, and Bayonne hit two free throws to make it 66-64 but it was the last points of the night.
Judice had a late blocked shot and Caleb Warner iced the game with a free throw with 16.2 seconds left.
“We knew they could score the ball really well,” Cascio said. “We struggled to get stops. They did a great job of getting in the paint and finishing well. We did just enough. I was proud of our effort. We kept answering the bell.”
Capling, Vince Bayonne and Lawrence Pierre had 15 points each for Live Oak.
“The fight we showed tonight is hopefully something we can build on going into district,” Capps said. “This one is tough on us. My guys gave a lot.
“I told them if you don’t play hard here tonight you could get embarrassed. I’m happy but not satisfied. I wish we could have made a couple more plays and won it.”