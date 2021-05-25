Football
Zeon Chriss · Madison Prep
Chriss led the Chargers to their first LHSAA football title in Class 3A by passing for 2,005 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 897 yards and 16 TDs and was voted the 3A title-game MVP. Chriss was an All-Metro MVP and earned 3A all-state honors, too.
Cross country
Daniel Sullivan · Catholic
Sullivan ran into a lead role and the spotlight by winning the Metro meet individual title with a three-mile time of 15 minutes, 25.4 seconds. A few weeks later, Sullivan finished third in the LHSAA’s Class 5A race in Natchitoches to help the Bears claim a fourth straight title.
Swimming
Riley Brown · Liberty
Brown was voted the Capital City Swim League’s Outstanding Boys Swimmer for a second straight year and was the MVP of the CCSL Championship meet. He won two events each at the CCSL and LHSAA Division II meet in 2020. Brown is a West Virginia signee.
Wrestling
Brad Mahoney · East Ascension
Mahoney’s season was perfect. He was unbeaten and finished 2020-21 season with a 52-0 record while competing in the 170-pound weight class. Mahoney ended his career by winning the LHSAA’s Division I title, which helped the Spartans place third in the team standings. He has signed with Avila University in Kansas City, Mo.
Basketball
Carlos Stewart · The Dunham School
Stewart was the driving, dunking, defensive and jump-shooting force behind the Tigers route to a second straight LHSAA Division III crown. He had averages of 32.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Stewart was the LSWA’s Mr. Basketball, Class 2A MVP, All-Metro MVP and is a Santa Clara signee.
Powerlifting
Bryce Scott · Lutcher
Scott did plenty of heavy lifting to help the Bulldogs to their first boys state powerlifting title since 2010. He earned top individual honors in the Division III super heavyweight class in impressive fashion. Scott had a three-lift total of 1,620 pounds, which included 700-pound squat lift.
Soccer
Axel Agurcia · Denham Springs
Agurcia was everyone’s MVP in Division I boys soccer. He was voted the All-Metro MVP for teams in Divisions I-II locally and also was selected as the Division I all-state MVP. He finished the 2020-21 season with 33 goals and also added with 11 assists and 61 steals.
Gymnastics
Andrew English · Baton Rouge High
English helped the Bulldogs claim a sixth consecutive LHSAA team title by placing fifth in the Level 10 all-around individual standings. He recorded a score of 64.300 points in the all-around competition. English’s score of 11.100 on vault was his best single-event mark.
Bowling
DJ Mills · Catholic
Mills helped the Bears, who advanced to the LHSAA semifinal round before losing to eventual champion Brother Martin. He had a team-high average of 212 per game. Mills had a season best score of 257 for a single game in the semifinals. His best series was a 704.
Tennis
Charlie Fremaux · Catholic
Fremaux did not win an LHSAA individual title, but he played a key role in the Bears’ push to win a fourth straight Division I team title. He had an 11-4 singles record that included a regional title. As the Division I singles runner-up, he scored valuable team points for the Bears.
Baseball
Blaise Priester · Live Oak
Priester’s unique skill set allowed him to play catcher and bat leadoff. He hit .426 with 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 44 RBIs to help 5A Live Oak grab a No. 3 playoff seed. But he was not all about offense. Priester also threw out 12 of 22 runners trying to steal.
Golf
Ryan Dupuy · The Dunham School
Dupuy certainly saved his best for last. He shot a 12-under-par 132, including a low score of 64 on the final day, to claim the LHSAA’s Division III individual title. The Southern Miss signee led the Tigers to a third-place finish. Dupuy also was the Baton Rouge Metro champion.
Track and field
Chris Hilton Jr. · Zachary
Hilton is an LSU football signee who excels in two sports. He ranks nationally in the high jump with a leap of 7 feet, ¼ inch. Hilton won indoor and outdoor LHSAA titles in the high jump and 400 meters as the Broncos claimed one title and one runner-up finish.