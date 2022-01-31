Zachary’s defense dominated the second half, holding Liberty's high-powered offense to just 11 points, including two points in the fourth quarter as the Broncos rallied for a 53-50 victory Monday night at Zachary.
Zachary 6-foot-5 senior Jalen Bolden hit two free throws with 19.2 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Liberty missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Zachary’s Brandon Hardy grabbed the rebound in a showdown that pitted two of the top teams in the Baton Rouge area.
Defending Class 5A champion Zachary (24-3) trailed 24-14 after one quarter. Liberty’s Howard Gaskins scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter. Liberty (19-4) led 39-27 at halftime. Zachary took its first lead at 49-48 on two free throws by Tyler Brown with 5:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Liberty scored its only points in the fourth quarter on Jacob Wilson’s incredible falling down shot in the lane with 3:35 left.
Hardy had a steal at midcourt and a dunk to put his team up 51-50 with 2:36 left. Liberty missed five shots in the final two minutes.
“I feel like this game was a state championship atmosphere,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “Basketball is a game of runs. We played well in the first half. Zachary weathered the storm and pulled through. We’re going to learn from this and get better.”
Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton praised his defense.
“It was a great atmosphere, and this win was big for our program,” McClinton said. “In the first half, everything Liberty shot went in. We got back in the game with our rebounding. Holding Liberty to 26 points in the last three quarters was fantastic.
“Jalen Bolden is everything for our team. He contributes in all categories. He had the two steals at midcourt and breakaway dunks that changed the complexion of the game. We played with toughness. Jordan DeCuir had some huge blocks for us at the goal too.”
Bolden finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
“That’s a part of my game is getting steals against bigs,” Bolden said. “I read the passes on those steals and that helped my team. It was really exciting to beat Liberty. It will help us in the playoffs.”
Hardy scored 18 and DeCuir eight for ZHS. Wilson had 16 points and Quentin Henry nine for Liberty.
Liberty hit six 3-pointers but was just 2 of 10 on free throws. Zachary was 17 of 23 at the free-throw line.
Zachary tied the game at 12-12 in the first quarter. Liberty went on a 23-6 run and enjoyed its largest lead at 35-18 in the second quarter.