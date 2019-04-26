SULPHUR — The semifinal stories for two top-seeded teams, Parkview Baptist and Brusly, were not identical with exception of one key aspect — both teams won semifinal games at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday.
Center fielder Audrey Greely’s first-inning home run and the one-hit/16-strikeout pitching of Kassie Salling carried PBS to a 5-0 victory over De La Salle in a Division II game that helped open the action at Frasch Park.
“Audrey sets the tone for our game, and that’s what she did,” PBS coach Ashlee Weems said. “I think it (home run) relaxed the group. It’s always good to get that first run.”
Brusly broke out of a 13-inning LHSAA tourney scoring drought in a big way with a 9-0 victory over Cinderella Church Point in Class 3A.
“We needed to get some other runs and then we kind of broke it open at the end,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said. “I'm just proud of the girls.”
Parkview (30-4) meets No. 2 Archbishop Hannan at 11 a.m. Saturday on Field 17 in the Division II final. The Eagles seek their third straight Division II crown.
Brusly (34-2) faces third-seeded Caldwell Parish at 1:30 p.m. on Field 13. The Panthers seek their first title since 2013.
PARKVIEW 5, DE LA SALLE 0: The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning to give Salling all the run support she needed. Greely’s home run to center field altered the complexion of the game. The Southeastern Louisiana University signee finished 3 for 3 and scored twice.
“I think it was an off-speed pitch. All I know is I had two strikes, and I needed to make contact,” Greely said.
Jaci VonNorden and Taylor Spencer also had solo home runs for PBS. VonNorden’s game in the third after Greely had reached on a bunt and scored. Spencer’s solo shot came in the sixth.
Salling struck out two batters for No. 4 De La Salle (15-5) three times in the game. The junior mixed her pitches well enough to baffle the Cavaliers.
“I couldn’t possibly be prouder of this team and my six seniors,” said Bobby Ledoux, who took over as DLS’ coach in January, said. “I couldn’t ask for a better class to embrace what we were going to do.”
BRUSLY 9, CHURCH POINT 0: It was the final game for Michael Hardy, who is retiring as the coach for 20th-seeded Church Point (28-14). He said the game's outcome was not a surprise.
“We kind of knew the chariot was going to turn into a pumpkin eventually,” Hardy said. “We did have the athletes to compete against that team. I don’t know how good Caldwell is. ... They will have to be very good to beat Brusly.”
Mimi Jones had the lone hit for Church Point. Brusly pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, another SLU signee, struck out 13 and was 3 of 4 at the plate. Kameryn Adkins’ two-run hit in the third gave the Panthers the 2-0 lead they needed to relax.
“It felt good to have the first runs,” Adkins said. “My approach is go up there, swing at strikes only and be patient. When their pitcher threw that inside pitch to me, I knew I had to get my hands in and drive it.”
Adkins finished 2 for 3 and drove in four runs for Brusly. The Panthers finished with 13 hits.
Brusly had six hits in the six-run sixth inning. Adkins also had a two-run single in the sixth.