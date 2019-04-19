HOLDEN — A combination of youth and experience helped fuel top-seeded Holden’s 10-0 quarterfinal softball playoff victory over Stanley on Friday afternoon.
Junior pitcher Olivia Lackie brought the experience and heat. Lackie allowed just one hit, faced only two batters over the minimum and struck out 14 in the five-inning Class B game.
Eighth-grader Taylor Douglas added two highlights for her first varsity season. Douglas, the Rockets’ right fielder, singled and later raced home on a wild pitch to score the game’s first run in the second inning.
Douglas also launched a grand slam to in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the win, two-time defending Class B champion Holden advances to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament.
The Rockets play No. 4 Zwolle in the semifinal round at Sulphur’s Frasch Park. Zwolle beat another local team, Maurepas 4-1 in its quarterfinal game also played Friday.
“We started off slow in the first inning, but as the game went on we started seeing their pitcher better and started to square up on pitches,” Douglas said. “(Holden coach Linzey Cifreo) said if the ball got past the catcher we had to score that first run no matter what.”
Taylor Barfield scored on an RBI hit by Ashley Fogg to make it 2-0 later in the second inning. The Rockets finished with 13 hits off Stanley’s Chloe Brouillette. Every Holden batter scored.
Lackie did not feel like she had her best stuff, but it was more than enough on this day.
“Today was definitely an off day for me,” Lackie said. “I was working on getting strikes in the zone and relying on the defense to make plays behind me. When we got that first run, I felt like there was a weight lifted off my shoulders. I felt like, ‘OK, we’ve got this.’ ”
Holden’s Olivia Barnes led all hitters. She was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Douglas finished 2-for-3 with the grand slam and four RBIs, while Fogg also was 2-for-3 and added two RBIs.
Fogg opened the fifth inning with her solo home run to right. The Rockets had eight hits in the final inning.
“Against a good pitcher you have to make adjustments and we did that. We hit a lot of ground balls to third today and we’re not a ground-ball hitting team,” Cifreo said. “We’re about hitting the ball as hard and as far as we can. By the end of the game, we were doing that.
“Even on an off day when she is not feeling it, Olivia has 14 strikeouts. That's incredible.”