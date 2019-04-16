The stack of postseason honors for Walker High point guard Jalen Cook got a little higher. Cook, a 6-foot junior, is the Player of the Year on the USA Today HSS All-Louisiana team announced Tuesday.
Adding the USA Today honor gives Cook a sweep of virtually every took award given this season after he helped lead his team to a runner-up finish in Class 5A.
Cook averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Previously, Cook received the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honor and claimed Class 5A Outstanding Player honors and the prestigious Mr. Basketball award from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Scotlandville's Reece Beekman and Jordan Wright of The Dunham School also are part of the USA Today first team. Beekman averaged 22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10 assists while Wright averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists per game for Division II runner-up Dunham.
Jahein Spencer, who led Madison Prep to the Class 3A crown, made the second team. Spencer averaged 23.4 points and 11.2 rebounds a game for the Chargers.