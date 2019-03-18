Well, Monday’s announcement of the final first-year power ratings for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's bowling playoffs has provided some unexpected twists and turns that may just make this one-division, no split limited field event to crown a champion even more interesting.
Five undefeated schools are in the boys/coed 32-team field (Central-BR, Brother Martin, Central Lafourche, St. Paul’s and Barbe) but Central earned the No. 1 seed with a power ranking of 16.33, almost a full point ahead of Brother Martin and Central Lafourche (15.50).
Brother Martin remained undefeated in regular season play for the sixth straight year, by the way. The Crusaders are trying to win their fourth state title overall something only the Denham Springs girls have done, winning the first four official years of high school bowling in the state.
Now the interesting part. Central’s part of the two brackets of 16 will bowl their three rounds of competition next Monday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at All-Star Lanes in Kenner. When coach Phil Godley looks at the bracket, two teams he won’t see are Brother Martin and Central Lafourche.
Those two teams are in the opposite bracket and that will be bowled at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. Both brackets will bowl down to two teams each from Kenner and Lafayette that will bowl the state semis and finals for the team title on April 4 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Ironically, No. 1 seed Central is located almost the same distance from AMF Kenner as they are from Acadiana Lanes.
Here's how the matchup will shake out with seedings and records:
All-Star Lanes-Kenner (March 25, matches at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.)
1 Central BR (12-0) vs. 32 South Lafourche (7-5)
16 Catholic-BR (9-3) vs. 17 Barbe (12-0)
9 Teurlings Catholic (11-1) vs. 24 Lee Magnet (8-4)
8 Airline (10-1) vs. 25 Holy Cross (8-4)
5 St. Paul’s (12-0) vs. 28 Baton Rouge High (7-5)
12 Haughton (10-1) vs. 21 Archbishop Rummel (9-3)
13 Archbishop Shaw (10-2) vs. 20 Madison Prep (10-2)
4 Dutchtown (11-1) vs. 29 Captain Shreve (7-4)
Acadiana Lanes-Lafayette (March 26, matches at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.)
3 Central Lafourche (12-0) vs. 30 Vandebilt Catholic (7-5)
14 South Terrebonne (10-2) vs. 19 Denham Springs (8-4)
11 Lafayette (10-1) vs. 22 Houma Christian (9-3)
6 Jesuit (11-1) vs. 27 Acadiana (7-4)
7 H. L. Bourgeois (10-1) vs. 26 Hammond (8-4)
10 East Ascension (10-2) vs. 23 Holden (9-3)
15 Benton (9-2) vs. 18 Lutcher (8-4)
2 Brother Martin (12-0) vs. 31 Berwick (7-5)
On first look, it appears that five teams that were either 7-4 or 7-5 didn’t make the 32 and while Brother Martin and Jesuit will have to travel, Lafayette and Acadiana will both get to bowl on home lanes. Rummel, Holy Cross and Shaw appear to get the home lane advantage in the Kenner bracket.
The girls 16-team field which will bowl two preliminary rounds at All-Star Baton Rouge on March 28 to get to the last four teams has five undefeated teams and only four qualified. Holy Savior Menard went 11-0 but had a power ranking of just 10 (with apparently no outside district/area matches) and it took 10.38 to make the field.
It does look like two of the best in the state, No. 1 Archbishop Chapelle and defending champion Academy of Our Lady (No. 8) could meet in the round of eight that day.
Three Baton Rouge area teams have made it and here are the teams. These matches at All-Star Baton Rouge at 1 and 3 p.m., March 28:
1 Archbishop Chapelle (12-0) vs. 16 Teurlings Catholic (8-3)
9 Central Lafourche (9-3) vs. 8 Academy of Our Lady (10-2)
5 East Ascension (10-1) vs. 12 Airline (9-3)
13 St. Scholastica (8-4) vs. 4 Lafayette (12-0)
3 Parkway (12-0) vs. 14 Cabrini (8-3)
11 Morgan City (9-3) vs. 6 Central-BR (11-1)
7 Holden (11-1) vs. 10 Central Catholic (9-3)
15 Denham Springs (8-3) vs. 2 South Terrebonne (12-0)
The field of 80 boys and 48 girls that will fill the 64 lanes of All-Star Lanes Baton Rouge for the stat singles championship rolloff on April 5 has also been announced and that list is available on the LHSAA web site. We will delve more into that as we move closer.
Spare notes
There were lots of good scores on the honor roll that you can check out here in the column and we will get the very high scoring BR Singles results to you in our next column. Remember live PBA bowling every night this week through Friday at the World Series of Bowling from Detroit on FS1.
High school bowling playoffs and more next week in The Advocate and our next column date is April 2. Until then, good luck and good bowling.