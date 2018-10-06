How many times have we been told to never judge a book by a cover? In my case, more times than I can remember.
The same logic applies to high school football seasons, including this one. Like many of you, I thought I had this thing — the 2018 season — figured out. It sure looked like a quick read that was a lot like last fall.
Pick a top team? University High, of course. At 6-0, the Cubs are exactly who we expected them to be, the best team in Louisiana in any classification.
How about a top district? It would be District 4-5A, right? Zachary is the defending Class 5A champion and Live Oak was a quarterfinalist. Scotlandville was a Division I select semifinalist.
The Dunham School’s Derek Stingley Jr. is the top player with a No. 1 ranking by one recruiting service. A list of players to watch is hardly limited to one guy, right?
All these assessments are correct to a great degree. The lesson after six weeks of the season is pretty basic — there is so much more to watch.
Consider the two Class 5A districts as examples. I will start with 4-5A and Central. Three weeks ago, it might have been easier to sell swamp land than the chances for the Wildcats (3-3, 3-0) to be 3-0 in District 4-5A. After a 30-21 win over Live Oak (4-2, 1-2), that’s where Central is … at the center of the 4-5A race.
Zachary (4-2, 2-0) is there too and a convincing win over Walker (5-1, 1-1) in Week 6 is notable. Next up is Denham Springs (4-2, 1-1).
When it comes to statement games, nobody did it better than Catholic High in Week 6. If you made a trip to the concession stand in the first half of the Bears’ 51-21 District 5-5A win over St. Amant, chances are you missed something.
The key for Catholic was not missing a thing. Mastery of special teams has long been a strength for the Bears, who have a formidable weapon in running back/return specialist Braelen Morgan, who returned two punts for TDs.
After graduating much of its defense from last year’s Division I title team, some expected the Bears (5-1, 1-0) to take a step back, instead they have stepped it up.
Speaking of statement games, how about Parkview Baptist’s 36-27 win over Lutcher in a 6-4A opener? It was the first game of the year for quarterback Colton Jumonville, who had been sidelined all year by a shoulder injury. Parkview (1-5, 0-1) travels to Plaquemine (4-2, 1-0) next week for another key 6-4A game.
Dunham (6-0, 3-0) is unbeaten in 8-2A. The local 2A league has one of the area’s two best turnaround stories in Capitol (4-2, 1-2). The Lions did not win a game last year and neither did St. John (3-3, 0-1 in 6-1A). St. John had a 20-game losing streak.
Games to watch this week?
How about Zachary at Denham Springs in 4-5A, Parkview at Plaquemine in 6-4A and No. 8 Ascension Catholic (6-0, 1-0) at third-ranked Southern Lab (5-1, 1-0) in 6-1A.
If you want to see a Thursday game, this might be your week — there are six of them. Check out Chapter 7 with us.
Good news for Miller, Eagles
Parkview coach Jay Mayet said X-rays on Kobi Miller were negative. Miller was taken off the field with a neck injury during Friday’s game with Lutcher.
Mayet said Miller is scheduled to see a spine-injury specialist this week.