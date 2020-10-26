Class 5A/4A
1, Zachary (3-0) and Catholic (2-2): The defending champions from Baton Rouge’s two Class 5A districts beat their first district opponents by a combined 80-0 score. Hard to top that.
3, Scotlandville (4-0): The Hornets of 4-5A also have been impressive, including a huge win over Walker last Friday. See below for next challenge.
4, Central (4-0): With a perfect start to the season, the Wildcats of 4-5A won’t sneak up on anyone now. Central faces its toughest test to date, hosting Scotlandville Friday.
5, St. Amant (4-0) and Woodlawn (1-1): These two 5-5A teams play each other Friday night and how the game plays out is sure to tell us more about both squads.
7, Dutchtown (3-1) and East Ascension (2-2): Ditto what was pointed out above. Both these 5-5A teams endured tough losses last week. What will the bounce back be like? Inquiring minds want to know.
9, Plaquemine (2-2): The Green Devils are the 7-4A favorite and notched a key win last week. How dominant can they be and who might challenge them? Class 4A watchers want to know.
10, Walker (2-2): Two big wins and two big losses provide an uneven picture of the 4-5A Wildcats. They seek a winning middle ground now.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Live Oak, Livonia.
Class 3A and below
1, Madison Prep (4-0) and St. James (3-1): Two Class 3A teams from different districts with high aspirations. St. James has played the tougher schedule to date, but challenges loom for both teams as the season continues.
3, University (3-1): The only loss the Cubs have is to 5A Catholic. Their three consecutive wins have been impressive in many ways. A 7-3A game with Brusly on Thursday is notable to follow.
4, Brusly (3-1): And speaking of the Panthers … they have been impressive so far with a lone loss to Madison Prep that was closer than many expected. U-High is the next big challenge.
5, Episcopal (4-0): The Knights host rival Dunham with District 8-2A title implications on the line. Critics could say it has been too easy so far for the Knights. They have a chance to answer those questions and others this week.
6, Lutcher (2-2) and Donaldsonville (3-1): Give the Bulldogs credit for pushing St. James to the brink last week. They still have a chance to chart their destiny and so does Donaldsonville, which lost its 9-3A opener to E.D. White by less than a TD last week.
8, Parkview Baptist (3-1): The Eagles rebounded nicely from a Week 3 loss to U-High to beat West Feliciana on the road Saturday.
9, Port Allen (2-1): The Pelicans figure to be the X-Factor in 8-2A where much of the focus remains on Episcopal and defending champion Dunham.
10, Ascension Catholic (3-0) and East Iberville (4-0): These two 7-1A leaders won’t meet until next week. Both need to win again to set up a showdown.
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, Dunham, Southern Lab.