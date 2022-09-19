Class 5A-4A
1, Catholic (2-1): There are things the Bears can improve on, for sure. But they gain the top spot here as we grow into 2022.
2, Zachary (2-1): The Broncos drop after a loss and QB Eli Holstein is out at least four weeks. An open week to adjust should help. All eyes are watching.
3, Denham Springs (3-0) and Lutcher (2-1): District 5-5A DSHS has been equal parts methodical and impressive. Lutcher, with QB D'wane Winfield has the look of a 4A power.
5, Scotlandville (1-1) and Woodlawn (1-2): It sure looks like the Hornets found their offense against a Madison Prep team known for its defense. Ditto that for 4-5A Woodlawn and LSU QB commitment Rickie Collins.
7. East Ascension (1-2): Yes, the Spartans fell hard to Destrehan. If EAHS responds to adversity correctly good things can still happen.
8, Walker (3-0): The Wildcats have already equaled their 2021 win total and meet a 1A power Kentwood, which should offer a unique challenge.
9, West Feliciana (3-0) and Plaquemine (3-0): The Saints and Green Devils are two of the three unbeatens in the new 6-4A. Still much to learn about both. WFHS is a 4A newcomer and PHS has a new head coach.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma (3-0), Live Oak (2-1), St. Amant (2-1), Dutchtown (1-2).
Class 3A and below
1, University (1-2): Back-to-back losses, even to Class 5A schools, normally drop any team. But the Cubs stay put as 6-3A play begins.
2, St. James (2-1): The Wildcats of 8-3A lost a close one to 5A East St. John Week 1 and now are on a roll.
3, Madison Prep (1-2): A point-margin in a loss to 5A rival Scotlandville is puzzling. It should help refocus the Chargers for 6-3A play this week.
4, Southern Lab (1-1): The Kittens had an open date and face Opelousas Catholic in a game that will reveal something about both teams.
5, Dunham (2-1): The Tigers shook off an early-season illness bug and now have two straight wins.
6, Parkview Baptist (3-0): Things have gone very well for the Eagles so far. But a 6-3A opener against Madison Prep Thursday looms.
7, Episcopal (3-0): Another big win last week makes the Knights a team truly on the rise ahead of the 6-2A schedule.
8, Springfield (3-0): The Bulldogs of 7-2A are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and have an RB in Jatoris Buggage.
9, Ascension Catholic (3-0), Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-0). White Castle (3-0): Strength of schedule varies but the outcomes are impressive. Example: CHSPC has outscored opponents 153-18.
On the outside looking in: Slaughter Community Charter 3-0, Port Allen 2-1, Northeast 2-1, St. John 2-1.