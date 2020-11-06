WALKER — Behind a relentless rushing attack, Central dominated the second half as it rallied for a 35-28 win over Walker on Friday night.
Walker (1-5, 0-3 in District 4-5A) led 21-17 at halftime but struggled offensively in the second half. Central (5-1, 2-1) scored the first 21 points of the second half before Walker scored late to make it a one-score game.
Central recovered the onside kick and needed only one first down to run off the final three minutes.
The Wildcats finished the game with 295 yards rushing.
How it was won
Central’s defense held Walker to three first downs in the second half. The Wildcats were unable to move the ball until late in the game when CJ McClendon’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Central to within 35-28 with three minutes left.
Pierce Patterson led Central with 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 rushes.
Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel completed 13 of 19 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.
Player of the game
Jonathan Swift, Central
The junior quarterback completed 7 of 13 passes for 94 yards and ran for 114 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. His 40-yard run in the fourth quarter set up Central’s final touchdown.
Quotes
Chad Mahaffey, Walker coach
“I was proud of our energy and effort throughout the week. We worked with an expectation of victory and played with that. … We had a great first half. I felt like if we could have scored (in the third quarter) maybe we have a better chance at the end. That’s a really good (Central) defense, and I was proud of our offense because we’ve struggled.”
Sid Edwards, Central coach
“Tonight was a game about our offense. Zach Morris (offensive coordinator) had a great game plan, and other than a couple of fourth-down gambles that I took, they were great. Defensively, Walker had us on our heels in the first half. … Walker has more than (Thomas), but he’s rare air. Every time he touches the ball you hold your breath.”
Notable
• Walker’s Brian Thomas had five receptions for 88 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown in the back right corner of the end zone at the end of the first half. Thomas also scored on a 24-yard reverse.
• Walker dug deep into its playbook in the first half. On its first possession, Walker ran a hook-and-lateral that brought a first down at the CHS 7. Warren Young caught the short pass before lateraling to Jacory Thomas, who ran 18 yards to finish off the 23-yard gain. However, one play later, an interception halted the drive.
• The Walker defense came up big midway through the second quarter. With the score tied 14-14, Walker held Central on downs after Central picked up a first down at the WHS 37. Central quarterback Jonathan Swift was stopped short on fourth-and-1.
Central was not penalized until less than five minutes remained in the game. The flag was a late hit on Brian Thoma, and gave Walker just its second first down of the second half. Walker went on to score and slice Central’s lead to 35-28.