Nonselect classes
Class 5A
First round
(32) Benton (5-5) at (1) Acadiana (10-0)
(17) Thibodaux (7-3) at (16) Walker (7-3)
(24) East St. John (6-4) at (9) Central (8-2)
(25) Southside (6-4) at (8) Airline (8-2)
(28) Live Oak (6-4) at (5) Zachary (7-2)
(21) Chalmette (8-2) at (12) Hahnville (8-2)
(20) Ruston (5-5) at (13) Dutchtown (8-2)
(29) Terrebonne (5-5) at (4) East Ascension (8-2)
(30) West Ouachita (6-4) at (3) Alexandria (9-1)
(19) Mandeville (7-3) at (14) Barbe (7-3)
(22) Ouachita Parish (5-5) (11) Haughton (8-2)
(27) Comeaux (5-5) at (6) Slidell (8-2)
(26) Ponchatoula (6-4) at (7) Destrehan (7-3)
(23) Covington (6-4) at Sam Houston (8-2)
(18) John Ehret (8-2) at (15) Captain Shreve (8-2)
(31) Central Lafourche (5-5) at (2) West Monroe (9-1)
Class 4A
First round
(4-6) Istrouma at (1) Lakeshore (10-0)
(17) Leesville (6-4) at (16) Pearl River (6-3
(24) Plaquemine (5-5) at (9) Eunice (8-2)
(25) North Vermilion (5-5) at (8) Bastrop (7-2)
(28) Salmen (3-7) at (5) Carencro (8-2)
(21) Rayne (6-4) at (12) Northwood-Shreveport (8-2)
(20) Warren Easton (5-4) at (13) Peabody (7-3)
(29) North DeSoto (4-5) at (4) Tioga (9-1)
(30) Cecilia (4-6) at (3) Karr (7-2)
(19) Carver (6-4) at (14) Franklinton (6-4)
(22) Huntington (5-5) at (11) Belle Chasse (8-2)
(27) South Terrebonne (6-4) at (6) Breaux Bridge (8-2)
(26) LaGrange (4-5) at (7) Assumption (9-1)
(23) Livonia (6-3 at (10) Westgate (7-3)
(18) DeRidder (7-3) at (15) Minden (7-3)
(31) South Lafourche (3-7) at (2) Neville (7-2)
Class 3A
First round
(32) Mansfield (4-6) at (1) St. James (10-0)
(17) Green Oaks (4-6) at (16) Jena (5-4)
(24) Brusly (5-5 at (9) Donaldsonville (7-3)
(25) Erath (5-5) at (8) Marksville (8-2)
(28) Albany (5-5) at (5) Caldwell Parish (9-1)
(21) St. Martinville (5-5) at (12) Union Parish (6-4)
(20) Lutcher (5-5) at (13) B.T. Washington-N.O. (7-3)
(29) North Webster (4-6) at (4) Madison Prep (9-1)
(30) Baker (5-4) at (3) Loranger (10-0)
(19) Wossman (5-5) at (14) Iota (8-2)
(22) Northwest (5-5) at (11) LC College Prep (7-3)
(27) Mentorship Academy (5-5) at (6) McDonogh No. 35 (7-3)
(26) Douglass (5-4) at (7) Church Point (7-2)
(23) Jennings (5-5) at (10) Carroll (6-3)
(18) Bossier (7-3) at (15) Kaplan (6-4)
(31) Crowley (5-5) at (2) Sterlington (9-1)
Class 2A
First round
(32) Vinton (4-5) at (1) Ferriday (9-1)
(17) Rayville (4-5) at (16) Port Allen (4-6)
(24) Oakdale (5-4) at (9) Red River (5-5)
(25) Rosepine (5-5) at (8) Kinder (6-4)
(28) Winnfield (4-6) at (5) Amite (7-3)
(21) Welsh (2-8) at (12) Franklin (5-5)
(20) Loreauville (6-4) at (13) Lake Arthur (5-5)
(29) Jonesboro-Hodge (3-7) at (4) Mangham (8-2)
(30) Lakeside (2-7) at (3) North Caddo (7-2)
(19) Capitol (4-5) at (14) DeQuincy (5-5)
(22) Lakeview (6-4) (11) South Plaquemines (3-7)
(27) Bunkie (4-6) at (6) Kentwood (6-4)
(26) Port Barre (4-6) at (7) Pine (7-3)
(23) St. Helena (4-6) at (10) Avoyelles (6-4)
(18) General Trass (6-4) at (15) East Feliciana (5-4)
(31) Vidalia (3-7) at (2) Many (7-3)
Class 1A
First round
(1) West St. John (6-3) BYE
(17) Arcadia (4-6) at (16) LaSalle (5-5)
(24) Block (2-6) at (9) Montgomery (7-3)
(8) Logansport (5-5) BYE
(5) Centerville (8-2) BYE
(21) Slaughter Community Charter (2-7) at (12) Homer (5-5)
(20) North Central (1-9) at (11) East Beauregard (5-5)
(4) Oak Grove (7-3) BYE
(3) White Castle (6-3) BYE
(19) Delta Charter (3-7) at (14) Plain Dealing (5-5)
(22) Merryville (2-8) at (11) Grand Lake (6-4)
(6) East Iberville (7-2) BYE
(7) Haynesville (6-4) BYE
(23) Lincoln Prep (3-7) at (10) Basile (6-4)
(18) Delhi (4-5) at (15) Gueydan (5-5)
(2) Oberlin (10-0) BYE
Select brackets
Division I
First round
(1) Rummel (10-0) BYE
(9) C.E. Byrd (4-6) at (8) St. Augustine (5-5)
(12) McKinley (1-9) at (5) Scotlandville (7-3)
(4) Brother Martin (8-2) BYE
(3) John Curtis (9-1) BYE
(11) Shaw (3-7) at (6) Jesuit (6-4)
(10) St. Paul’s (5-5) at (7) Holy Cross (5-5)
(2) Catholic (10-0) BYE
Division II
First round
(1) St. Thomas More (8-2) BYE
(9) Evangel Christian (5-4) at (8) E.D. White (5-5)
(12) St. Michael (6-4) at (5) St. Louis Catholic (7-2)
(13) Thomas Jefferson (4-6) at (4) Loyola (8-2)
(14) Lusher (3-7) at (3) University (7-3)
(11) Vandebilt Catholic (6-4) at (6) Hannan (4-6)
(10) Parkview Baptist (5-5) at (7) Teurlings Catholic (6-4)
(2) De La Salle (7-2) BYE
Division III
First round
(1) Lafayette Christian (9-1) BYE
(9) Menard (6-4) at (8) Ascension Episcopal (8-2)
(5) Dunham (9-1) BYE
(4) Newman (9-1) BYE
(3) St. Charles Catholic (9-1) BYE
(11) Northlake Christian (5-5) at (6) Episcopal (8-2)
(10) St. Thomas Aquinas (5-5) at (7) Catholic-NI (7-3)
(2) Notre Dame (8-1) BYE
Division IV
First round
(16) Ascension Christian (3-7) at (1) Vermilion Catholic (9-1)
(9) Central Catholic (5-4) at (8) Country Day (5-5)
(12) Sacred Heart-VP (5-5) at (5) Ouachita Christian (9-1)
(13) St. Frederick (6-4) at (4) Calvary Baptist (10-0)
(14) Riverside Academy (3-7) at (3) Ascension Catholic (9-0)
(11) St. Edmund (6-4) at (6) Southern Lab (6-3)
(10) Cedar Creek (7-3) at (7) Catholic-PC (8-2)
(15) Hamilton Christian (5-4) at (2) Opelousas Catholic (9-1)