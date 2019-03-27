Coaches like Tyler Turner tell their players to “trust the process” all the time. Turner took the same advice and it worked.
The 34-year-old Turner was hired as the head boys basketball coach at his alma mater, East Ascension, on Wednesday. He spent the second half of the 2018-19 season as the Spartans’ interim coach.
“To not only be a head coach, but to be the head coach at my alma mater means the world,” Turner said. “Being a head basketball coach has always been my goal. I prayed about this. It is a blessing.”
Turner, a 2002 EAHS graduate, took over as interim coach on Jan. 10 when Spartan coach Barry Whittington moved to Dutchtown High as an assistant principal. Turner was one of three applicants interviewed by the EAHS administration for the EAHS boys basketball job.
East Ascension (21-15) finished as the No. 10 playoff seed in Class 5A and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Turner was an assistant to Whittington for four years. He previously coached at two other Ascension schools, Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian, during his 13-year coaching career. Turner said he also served as acting coach at Ascension Catholic.
Turner admits he briefly pondered his chances of becoming the full-time head coach when the Spartans lost to White Castle the same day he became the interim coach.
“I had to put that out of my mind pretty quick,” Turner said of the self-speculation. “My job was to prepare the team for every game and keep them motivated. I focused on that and worked to prove myself.”
Spring SU signees
Southern University is scheduled to sign local athletes in two sports over the next couple of weeks. Central High bowler Alanna Coward is scheduled to sign with the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s library. Coward is also set to compete in the LHSAA’s bowling playoffs that begin Thursday.
Broadmoor High hurdler Jordan Thompson, the defending 5A champion in the 300-meter hurdles, is scheduled to sign with SU at 2 p.m. on April 10 in the school’s auditorium.