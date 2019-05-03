ZACHARY — The West Monroe Rebels held off a late-game push to defeat the Zachary Broncos 7-5 and take a 1-0 lead in the Class 5A best-of-three quarterfinal matchup.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Zachary committed several fielding errors at inopportune times. Two errors in the first inning set up Thomas Biggs, LSU commitment and Rebels second baseman for a two-run double to open the scoring.
When Louisiana Tech commitment Chase Dejean drove a blistering line drive to the warning track in the fourth inning, an error by Jayden Williams allowed two more Rebels to score.
When asked about his opponent’s fielding miscues, West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux credited his players for forcing Zachary into difficult situations.
“We squared up fastballs off their good righty,” Simoneaux said about Zachary starting pitcher Tanner Hall. “The plan was to go in and try to take his fastball away from him. He’s got some good secondary pitches, but we tried to get to that fastball before he could get to that secondary pitch.”
Zachary forced extra innings with a three-run seventh inning.
Relief pitcher Chase Roark was credited with the win, but West Monroe starter, sophomore Lane Little, efficiently retired Zachary hitters for the first five innings. He allowed two runs on five hits throwing only 57 pitches.
Simoneaux spoke highly of his left-hander, who’s low-velocity repertoire baited Zachary hitters into 10 fly-ball outs.
“He’s stepped up, and he’s really commanded the zone,” Simoneaux said. “He’s a lefty with three pitches, he doesn’t throw hard, but guys like that can give even us trouble.”
But Little’s replacements struggled with command and allowed Zachary back into the game.
The Broncos trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but a series of walks by West Monroe relief pitchers and clutch hitting by Jayden Williams and Creed David tied the game and put a potential winning run on second base with no outs.
Zachary seemed poised for a game-winning hit, with the heart of their lineup at the plate, but the Rebels recorded three straight outs to stay alive.
Dejean drove in two runs with a double in the top of the eighth to seal the West Monroe victory.
Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said he was proud of his players’ ability to claw their way back into the game, but that the early errors were too much to overcome.
“I think we played a little passive there in the first couple of innings,” Fisher said. “If we had come out, kept our foot on the pedal and played aggressive like we’ve been doing all year long, then those mistakes don’t happen.”