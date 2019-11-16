DONALDSONVILLE — Third-seeded Ascension Catholic rushed for 446 yards and jumped out to a 27-0 lead on the way to a 55-20 victory over No. 14 Riverside Academy in a Division IV first-round playoff game Saturday at Boutte Stadium.
The Bulldogs’ rushing attack was led by Jai Williams, Khai Prean and Eric Simon. Williams finished with 213 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. Prean added 93 yards and two TDs, and Simon tallied 89 yards and one TD for an ACHS team that will host No. 6 Southern Lab (7-3) in next week's quarterfinal round.
“Our offensive line did a great job blocking for our backs and they were very physical today,” ACHS coach Benny Saia said.
The Bulldogs (10-0) led 7-0 after a Williams' four-yard touchdown run with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Riverside fumbled the ensuing kickoff and it was recovered by ACHS' Trevion Jacobs. The Bulldog offense went right back to work on a short field ending with a Simon one-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
Riverside quarterback Gage Larvadain was intercepted on the next Rebel series by defensive back Matthew Lafleur. ACHS took over at the RA 38. Prean took a handoff on the sixth play of the series and scored from 16-yards out. ACHS led 21-0 and never looked back.
“We are just too young and too soft to play against a team like that; it really wasn’t alignment or assignment, simply too young and too soft,” Riverside coach Kevin Dizer said.
The next possession for the Rebels was promising as Larvadain gained yardage on the ground. But he was intercepted for a second time and the play turned into an 86-yard pick six by the ACHS' Demontray Harry. Riverside (3-8) got on the scoreboard right before the half on Herbert Keys 51-yard interception return. But the Bulldogs led 27-6 at the half. It was decidedly different game than Week 2, when ACHS beat the Rebels 35-22.
The second half started with two touchdowns by Williams, which made it a 41-6 game. Keys then took the kickoff after the second Bulldog touchdown and raced 72 yards for a touchdown and cut the lead to 41-12.Quarterback Jacob Dunn and Prean added touchdowns for ACHS after that.
Riverside's Larvadain scored a fourth-quarter TD to close out the scoring. ACHS held Riverside to 29 yards rushing and a total of 112 yards. Harry had four tackles and an interception, followed by Brock Acosta with five tackles and an interception. Defensive end J’Mond Tapp contributed four quarterback hurries, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
“We had some concern for having to play them a second time, they are talented, but our team capitalized on four turnovers just like we have all year, great team defense, plus our offense was very good” ACHS' Saia said.